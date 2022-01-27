Georgina Rodríguez and other Hollywood celebrities who will be mothers this 2022

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second child Photo: Instagram

The pregnancy is one of the most beautiful stages that a woman lives in her life, there are those who after their first son they decide to have another and another and grow their home.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, pregnancies have increased, many celebrities decided to embark on the world of motherhood. 2021 was no exception and made several Hollywood celebrities they will get pregnant and in this 2022 they will be in the sweet wait of the stork.

For some of them it is their first pregnancy and for others the eighth, eighth? Yes. Here we tell you what are the Hollywood celebrities who will become mothers this year.

HOLLYWOOD CELEBRITIES WHO WILL BE MOTHERS IN 2022

– Jennifer Lawrence

American actress Jennifer Lawrence and art director Cookey Maroney await their first son. Although the couple keeps their relationship private and away from the media, after the premiere of “Don’t look up”, the actress could not hide her belly and showed off her advanced state of pregnancy.

Although the star Hollywood never confirmed the news, several cameramen had already seen her walking around with a wide coat and a small belly, causing her representative to clear the rumors.

– Kylie Jenner

Businesswoman Kylie Jenner awaits her second son with her partner Travis Scott. His first daughter is Stormi Webster who is about to turn 4 years old and who since her birth has been a star of Hollywood like her mother, because her style of dressing is unique and at a young age she is already a millionaire.

The news of pregnancy Kylie’s birth occurred in September 2021 when she was already at least 4 months old, so the baby is expected to be born in late January or early February.

The American model is one of the most followed worldwide on social networks, on her Instagram she already exceeds 300 million followers and in her latest publications she has shared how is your pregnancy progressing and the baby shower son that waits.

– Ashley Graham

The model Ashley Graham confirmed that she is pregnant for the second time and is expecting twins with her partner, photographer Justin Ervin. In 2020 she gave birth to her little Isaac and in 2022 they hope to expand the family.

For her, the news took her by surprise because she could not believe that it was two babies that she brought into the world.

“I’m starting to process it and celebrate what this new chapter means to us,” he said in one of the posts on his Instagram account.

– Hiba Abouk

The 35-year-old actress awaits her second son Together with her husband, the soccer player Achraf Hakimi, 23, with whom they began their relationship in 2018. Amin, their firstborn, was born on February 11, 2020.

the famous star of Hollywood, who participated in “The Prince”, is happy and is already in the final stretch to meet his son.

– Georgina Rodriguez

The model and influencer Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo announced the news of the pregnancy in October 2021. The couple She is expecting twins, a boy and a girl who will join her 4 siblings, Cristiano Jr, the twins Eva and Mateo, and Alana.

Netflix recently released a documentary that shows the life of the businesswoman before meeting the soccer player, there she tells her story when she was a bag seller and how life took an unexpected turn.

By the way, this January 27, the model is turning 28 and her partner Cristiano Ronaldo did not miss an opportunity to congratulate her through her Instagram account.

– Verdeliss

The youtuber Verdeliss, 35, released the news in August 2021 when she was barely 11 weeks pregnant.

Deva is the name of the little girl who will become part of this large family, as she will be his son number 8.

