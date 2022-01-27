Genetic evolution for early detection of ovarian cancer

Ovarian cancer in women is the second most common and fatal gynecological type

Doctor Micael López, Gynecologist and Director of Gynecology and Gynecology Oncology at the Manatí and Bayamón Medical Center and at the Puerto Rico Women and Children’s Hospital.

Ovarian cancer affects the reproductive organs of women, it can afflict both ovaries in equal or greater proportion. Because it is a silent disease, this type of cancer is usually detected at a late stage, since its symptoms are often confused with other more frequent ones.

To understand how medicine has evolved to detect, control and treat ovarian cancer, Revista Medicina y Salud Pública spoke with a specialist, Dr. Micael López, a gynecologist and an expert in treating this type of cancer.

“The most worrying thing about ovarian cancer is its high mortality ratesince it is an overly aggressive cancer and is the cause of more women dying annually in the world,” said he, director of Gynecology and Gynecology Oncology at Manatí and Bayamón Medical Center.

The silent fatality of ovarian cancer

“Unfortunately, ovarian cancer does not give you many symptoms in its early stages, since it manifests itself through some non-specific ones”, highlighted the specialist about how silent this type of cancer is, since some of the signs range from feeling swollen, easily filled, these types of symptoms make it easier for the disease to go unnoticed.

As its symptoms are silent and are often confused with other normal conditions, in most cases when the disease breaks out and the person goes to the doctor, the cancer is unfortunately already spread throughout the body.

Other common symptoms of ovarian cancer are:

* Frequent need to urinate

*Slimming

*Changes in bowel habitssuch as constipation

* Discomfort in the pelvic area

“The bad news is that ovarian cancer is diagnosed at a late stage, in an advanced period between 75 and 80 percent,” said the specialist and gynecologist who advised that for this type of case, the most appropriate thing to do is pay too much attention to risk factors as well as genetic background.

“One of the frustrations that many specialists currently have is that specifically with ovarian cancer we cannot identify it in time before it becomes an advanced stage,” said the director of the Puerto Rico Women and Children’s Hospital.

Causes that develop ovarian cancer

As highlighted by the expert, Dr. López, there are many factors that can allow the development of a disease such as ovarian cancer, since “One of the factors is having many years of evolution, it is a risk factor that can start with menstruation at an early age, and the arrival of menopause at an advanced age, since this means that there is a long time to ovulate”, explained the doctor.

The development of ovarian cancer occurs specifically when a cell presents a mutation error in the DNA, which allows it to reproduce rapidly and the deadly masses or tumors to form.

Another causal factor of this type of cancer is the genetic aspect, medicine in particular is advancing vertiginously to alert people regarding the observance of some type of history, taking due precautions that can only be achieved with an early visit to a specialist .

Risk factors and symptoms for early detection of ovarian cancer if possible

“It is vital that the person knows that the triggering age for this type of cancer is on average between 60 and 61 years,” warned the doctor regarding these alerts to start a routine check-up. It is also vital to identify if your genetic history includes inherited gene mutations, a family history of ovarian cancer, or estrogen hormone replacement therapy.

Dr. López also indicated that sporadic cases have occurred where ovarian cancer has affected patients at very early ages, that is, between 20 and 30 years of age, but these are really rare and happen when there are very strong genetic indices in the families.

The usual scenarios of patients with some type of symptomatology are presented with elevated tumor markers, conditions near the ovary, for which the radiologists insert a needle as a kind of biopsy to know the progress of the cancer.

Types of treatments to fight with the disease

Many of the treatments that currently exist and are practiced on patients, whether in the early or late stage of ovarian cancer, are successful, since on many occasions people react very positively, as pointed out by the gynecologist.

“When ovarian cancer is discovered in the patient, specialists analyze what type of procedure is going to be started, that is, if it is chemotherapy, surgery and maintenance treatment,” he stressed.

To determine what type of treatment or procedure to start with, it is vital to know the state of the disease within the patient, the decision of the clinical picture depends on how much the cancer is spread within her body and how aggressive the process will be.

Surgery in the first instance is to remove some type of tumor if the cancer is not in an advanced stage, chemotherapy on its side and in most cases it does not require hospitalization, since it is a very outpatient procedure that takes between four to six months.

But regardless of whether it is surgery or chemotherapy, maintenance treatment will always be present in the middle of the two, it fulfills its support work after having finished the initial treatment, it is supplied through oral medications to prevent the cancer from returning. This is how the expert described it, “This is a treatment that has undoubtedly revolutionized the cure for ovarian cancer.”

To conclude, Dr. Micael López also indicated that currently all types of treatment to treat this and any cancer is very expensive, for this it is vital that there is optimal coverage by the medical plan, with also that there is cooperation by part of the pharmacies that provide economic aid for patients.

It is also recommended that all patients have an annual pelvic exam, visit their gynecologist regularly, but above all be attentive to any warning signs associated with the development of ovarian cancer, “said the doctor.