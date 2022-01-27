Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna win a lawsuit against an alcoholic beverage company

After a legal battle that lasted for ten years, the Mexican actors Gael Garcia Bernal Y diego moon they were successful in the lawsuit against the spirits company Diageo for using images of them without their consent in an advertisement for Johnny Walker whiskey.

The commercial campaign that generated the dispute was titled “Walking with giants” and was aired more than a decade ago. There you could briefly see some frames of the artists who gained worldwide fame after their participation in the movies. Loves Dogs and And Your Mother Too.

The verdict of the Supreme Court of Justice of Mexico means that both Luna and García Bernal definitively won the claim for moral damages. For that reason, must receive compensation that would be equivalent to 40% of their sales during the broadcast period of the 22 ads between September 3 and October 6, 2011.

The Mexican subsidiary of the British firm Diageo, which produces some of the most famous spirits in the world, such as Smirnoff vodka, Buchanans whiskey, Don Julio tequila and Zacapa rum, fought the case to the last consequences. Even in January 2020, the company tried to challenge a ruling in favor of the actors, but the judge in charge of the case assured that this appeal was “inappropriate”.

A report from the ANSA agency recalled that Ignacio Castañeda, Diageo’s lawyer, had based his allegation on the argument that the copyright law in Mexico “is unconstitutional and creates legal uncertainty.”

When did the friendship between Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna begin?

The first time that Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal coincided on a set was in 1992 in the children’s telenovela grandpa and me. Since then, they have made several films together, including And Your Mother Too, winner in 2001 of the Oscar for best foreign film, Rude and Corny, and even one in Hollywood, My father’s house, with Will Ferrell.

Beyond the chemistry they show on stage, they’re also partners when the lights go out. Both are the founders of The Gulf Stream, the production company where they develop their most personal projects such as chicuarotes, Gael’s second feature film as director.

“With ‘Chicuarotes’ we tell what we wanted to tell. A tremendous achievement that makes me very happy. The producer is a consequence of our friendship and the affection that we have always shared, which is also a very powerful workforce. We are united by a strong desire to improve the world in which we live,” he said.

“Chicuarotes”, the film directed by Gael García Bernal and co-produced by Diego Luna. (Photo: Press)

The Gulf Stream covers different artistic disciplines such as cinema, theater and television. Among his achievements stands out Here in the earth, the only Latin American series that competed in the first edition of the Canneseries, in April 2019.

Not only art unites them. The actors also joined forces in different protests against the governments in power in Mexico and launched several organizations, such as Ambulante, dedicated to documentary film. “For us, it is a tool for cultural and social transformation. We take the films to different places, especially those where there are no spaces for the dissemination of this type of film. It is a way of opening new channels of reflection and, above all, to create a participatory audience”, said García Bernal.