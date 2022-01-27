Gaby Spanic’s surgeon reveals the physical touch-ups that the star had

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.



UP NEXT David Ortiz “what he liked was basketball.” He is now in the Baseball Hall of Fame 02:00

Los Angeles Lakers honor Kobe Bryant and his daughter on the two-year anniversary of his death 00:55

Meryl Streep interrupts the photo of this famous actress 00:32

Madonna ends up with a queasy stomach after riding a roller coaster 00:33

Alicia Machado reveals why she is a brave woman 05:35

Javis Predice reveals what will happen to Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina 02:11

William Levy shows off how he looks in the morning 01:30

They call Kimberly Flores a bad mother 02:31

Chile’s president-elect defends Taylor Swift 02:51

They accuse María Conchita Alonso of having a false vaccination card 02:41

Does Mayeli Alonso send a strong hint to the Riveras? 02:43

Rashel Díaz and her husband share how they succeeded as entrepreneurs 05:39

Valentina Ferrer is attacked with kisses by Rio | You don’t escape from me 02:30

Alejandra Guzmán: they assure that she is in the hospital for a buttock operation 01:27

Lucía Méndez celebrates her birthday infected with COVID-19 01:39

Alfredo Adame assures that they wanted to assault him and defended himself 02:18

Alfredo Adame gives his version of the events: “they didn’t hit me and I gave like 12” 02:25

Prince Andrew denies all accusations in the sexual abuse lawsuit he faces 00:32

ARV celebrities: Paquita’s health, Adame explains, Prince Andrew sued and Spanic’s surgery 07:46 Plastic surgeon Luis Gil reveals which touch-ups and procedures Gaby Spanic and Alicia Machado underwent when leaving La Casa de los Famosos. Jan 27, 2022 Read More

UP NEXT David Ortiz “what he liked was basketball.” He is now in the Baseball Hall of Fame 02:00

Los Angeles Lakers honor Kobe Bryant and his daughter on the two-year anniversary of his death 00:55

Meryl Streep interrupts the photo of this famous actress 00:32

Madonna ends up with a queasy stomach after riding a roller coaster 00:33

Alicia Machado reveals why she is a brave woman 05:35

Javis Predice reveals what will happen to Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina 02:11

William Levy shows off how he looks in the morning 01:30

They call Kimberly Flores a bad mother 02:31

Chile’s president-elect defends Taylor Swift 02:51

They accuse María Conchita Alonso of having a false vaccination card 02:41

Does Mayeli Alonso send a strong hint to the Riveras? 02:43

Rashel Díaz and her husband share how they succeeded as entrepreneurs 05:39

Valentina Ferrer is attacked with kisses by Rio | You don’t escape from me 02:30

Alejandra Guzmán: they assure that she is in the hospital for a buttock operation 01:27

Lucía Méndez celebrates her birthday infected with COVID-19 01:39

Alfredo Adame assures that they wanted to assault him and defended himself 02:18

Alfredo Adame gives his version of the events: “they didn’t hit me and I gave like 12” 02:25

Prince Andrew denies all accusations in the sexual abuse lawsuit he faces 00:32

ARV celebrities: Paquita’s health, Adame explains, Prince Andrew sued and Spanic’s surgery 07:46