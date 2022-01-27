From Camila Cabello’s walk in Los Angeles to Olivia Palermo’s shopping day in New York: celebrities in one click
teleshow
Also, Chrissy Teigen waved back to her West Hollywood home, and Rihanna went to lunch with A$AP Rocky.
KEEP READING:
El Pollo Álvarez and the dream of being in the prime time of El Trece: “I am addicted to the rating, it is undeniable that we depend on the audience”
José María Muscari: “Dad embarrassed me so much that I wanted him to die”
Masterchef Celebrity: the attitude of Tomás Fonzi with the Little Pareto that sparked anger in the networks