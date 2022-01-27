From boxer to priest, Mark Wahlberg receives a call from God in his next biopic

Sony Pictures has acquired international distribution rights to the biopic. Father Stu, setting a theatrical release date for Easter. The film follows the real-life story of boxer-turned-priest Stuart Long, with Mark Wahlberg in the title role.

The film will follow the life of the late Stuart “Stu” Long, a man who began a prolific boxing career before giving up everything to answer God’s call. The biopic stars Mel Gibson as Stu’s father, making it the second time Wahlberg has portrayed his son, following the comedy sequel Daddy’s Home 2. Narcos: Mexico star Teresa Ruiz is also is on board as Long’s girlfriend, a sign that the upcoming biopic will fully explore the former boxer’s life before priesthood.

While the plot details of Father Stu remain a mystery, Wahlberg has been trying to make the film a reality for years. In 2016, when the film was still in its early stages of development, Wahlberg had this to say: “He was a very tough guy who was a fighter, a football player… anything but a spiritual guy. He found his calling and decided, after falling in love with a woman, that he wanted to be a priest. He suffered from this horrible wasting muscle disease, but he was still ordained a priest and passed away, but not before he could inspire thousands and thousands of people.”

While David O. Russell was initially set to direct, Wahlberg was so impressed with Gibson’s partner Rosalind Ross’s work on the script that he also took the helm on the biopic. Ross makes her directorial debut with Father Stu. Father Stu is produced by Wahlberg.

Before starring in Father Stu, Wahlberg will appear with Tom Holland in Uncharted, a film adaptation of the popular video game franchise of the same name that opens on February 18. Wahlberg was nominated twice for the Academy Awards, in the Best Picture category for producing 2011’s The Fighter and in the Best Supporting Actor category for 2007’s The Departed.

Father Stu will hit theaters on Good Friday, April 15, a fitting Easter release considering the religious theme of the biopic.

Official Synopsis for Father Stu:

God needed a fighter, and he found one. Father Stu is based on the true story of boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long, whose journey from self-destruction to redemption inspired countless people along the way. @worldwide