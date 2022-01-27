From being the most hated in ‘La Casa de Papel’ to sharing a cast with Jennifer Aniston in a Netflix movie – CINEMABLEND

Enrique Arce will play one of the characters in the second part of the famous film ‘Criminals at Sea’, starring the ex of ‘Friends’ and Adam Sandler.

The character of Enrique Arce did not appear in the last batch of episodes of La Casa de Papel and, although Arturito was one of the most hated characters in the series of the band of robbers of Netflix, some missed that the fiction team closed their plot.

The last time we saw the character of Arce, one of the most unpleasant hostages who earned the status of being considered one of the villains of the series, he was taken to the hospital after being shot by Stockholm (Esther Acebo ) at the end of the first part of season 5. Later we found out he was fine and Although the initial idea was that we would see it again, the writers ran out of time. This was explained by the actor himself, a little disappointed, in an interview with TéléLoisirs: “In the tenth episode, Arturo was supposed to have a very important role but in the end the writers wrote a lot and cut things. […] That’s why I couldn’t participate in this wonderful day and in the farewell party for my teammates.”

Why doesn’t Arturito appear in the latest episodes of ‘La Casa de Papel’?

When Arce shot his scene, he also did not know that it was his last day: “We feel deprived of this emotion and that sharing that took place between the actors after the last scenes”, I would admit later. An understandable outcome, but no less bitter for that, for his stage in The Money Heist, which has undoubtedly been one of the most important of his career.

Even so, after passing through The Money Heist the actor has not lacked work, especially outside our borders, where he has had the opportunity to be part of several projects and has others on the horizon.

From being the most hated in ‘La Casa de Papel’ to sharing a cast with Jennifer Aniston

The newest of them all is precisely another Netflix original title., specifically the second part of the comedy criminals at sea, starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, with whom Arce shares a cast.

After the success of the first film in 2019, the streaming platform commissioned a second installment of the film, in which Sandler and Aniston played a married couple who traveled to Europe to enjoy their dream trip and ended up becoming a suspect in the murder of an elderly millionaire. In this second part, criminals at sea 2, the Hollywood stars return to embody their characters to be involved in another international adventure, although they will be accompanied by some new faces.

And that is where Enrique Arce comes in, who will embody a new character of which details are not yet known. In addition to the former The Money Heist, Variety It has already been confirmed that Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and Zurin Villanueva are joining the cast alongside Arce.

