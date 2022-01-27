Friends: this is how the twins who played the baby Emma Geller in the sitcom are today

when the sisters Noelle and Cali Sheldon debuted in the world of acting they had no notion of what was happening to them. After all, it was his parents who attended the casting of Friends, which by the end of the eighth season needed two little actresses who could personify Emma Geller-Green, the daughter they had in common Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) and Ross Geller (David Schwimmer).

The Twins they were barely a year old when they stepped on the set of filming in the year 2003, but to this day they keep alive the memory of their participation in the series and long to continue acting, although with reservations.

Noelle and Cali, who now they are 19 years old, were born on June 17, 2002 and, after their debut in friends, participated, also playing two sisters, in Emily Skopov’s film Novel Romance in 2006, and in the series Life in 2007, where both personified Darcy Gibney.

Later, they devoted themselves to their studies. away from the industry to which they returned six years later with a string of short films until the appearance of filmmaker Jordan Peele, one of the most important authorial voices today, to give them the roles of Nix and Io in the chilling feature film Us.

In an interview with the publication bustle, The mother of the twins, Gretchen Carpenter, revealed that while her daughters always keep the desire to act alive, there are other priorities at stake right now. “They are studying and they go to auditions but very sporadically, it is not their main objective”, Carpenter declared about his daughters’ plans.

In any case, Peele gave them the go-ahead to continue in the middle, although they do not have defined projects at the moment. “There are a couple of scenes in Us in which the twins steal the limelight”, declared the Oscar-winning filmmaker in an interview with In-Style.

If one browses the Instagram posts of the twins, it is notorious the number of images they post not only of the activities they share together, from going to university to seeing plays on Broadway, but also of that sitcom that marked their lives on fire.

When friends celebrated her 25th anniversary in 2019, Cali posted a photo of herself with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox on a break from filming. For her part, Noelle used Photosop in a Thanksgiving Day post to simulate that she, her sister and her friends had their faces covered by it. already famous turkey with glasses that Monica used in one of the best episodes of comedy.