Free Fire: weekly agenda from January 26 to February 1 with a new elite pass

free fire confirm the content they will share with players as part of their weekly agenda. Between January 26 and February 1 You’ll find plenty of opportunities to increase your cosmetic inventory. Remember that it is available in free to play format for iOS and Android devices.

Free Fire weekly schedule: all content

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 | Light and darkness

Thursday, January 27, 2022 | Wheel of luck and discount: medals the galaxy

Friday, January 28, 2022 | Magic roulette and recharge: fire and light

Saturday, January 29, 2022 | Pre order now and discount: promise of love and vow of love

Monday, January 31, 2022 | Royale weapons and discount fair

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 | Paper Cavalry elite pass launch

This week’s agenda stands out for the incorporation of Paper Cavalry, the new Free Fire elite pass. Players will be able to access it starting on February 1. On the other hand, you will have several recharge opportunities and discounts.

Do you want to be up to date with what is happening in the Free Fire universe? Do not worry. Through our news section you will find out what is happening around you. The most popular contents come through the free reward codes. When redeeming them, you will receive items in your inventory at no additional cost.

