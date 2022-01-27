Free Fire: weekly agenda from January 26 to February 1 with a new elite pass
free fire confirm the content they will share with players as part of their weekly agenda. Between January 26 and February 1 You’ll find plenty of opportunities to increase your cosmetic inventory. Remember that it is available in free to play format for iOS and Android devices.
Free Fire weekly schedule: all content
- Wednesday, January 26, 2022 | Light and darkness
- Thursday, January 27, 2022 | Wheel of luck and discount: medals the galaxy
- Friday, January 28, 2022 | Magic roulette and recharge: fire and light
- Saturday, January 29, 2022 | Pre order now and discount: promise of love and vow of love
- Monday, January 31, 2022 | Royale weapons and discount fair
- Tuesday, February 1, 2022 | Paper Cavalry elite pass launch
This week’s agenda stands out for the incorporation of Paper Cavalry, the new Free Fire elite pass. Players will be able to access it starting on February 1. On the other hand, you will have several recharge opportunities and discounts.
🔥📕 THE WEEKLY AGENDA IS HERE! 📕🔥
Get the new Dark and Light Demon skin, don’t forget to equip the Dark and Light Angel Woodpecker!
Face the forces of evil with the new Light and Dark Angel skin and get it in the new Magic Wheel.
👼😈 pic.twitter.com/j0pIYUmEg6
– Garena Free Fire LATAM ❄ (@freefirelatino) January 25, 2022
