Forrest Gump is the inspiration for a fun spot with a lot of history

The Norwegian postal service Posten surprises us again with an advertisement inspired by one of the most beloved characters in popular culture: the unforgettable Forrest Gump.

The Norwegian postal service Posten is completely oblivious to mass advertising and its ads manage to grab the attention of compatriots and foreigners alike. At Christmas Posten, for example, it grabbed headlines across the globe with a groundbreaking ad starring a gay Santa Claus. And now, on the occasion of its 375th anniversary, The Norwegian postal service surprises us again with an advertisement inspired by one of the most beloved characters in popular culture: the unforgettable Forrest Gump.

Through a postman clearly inspired by the endearing character played by Tom Hanks back in 1994 Posten goes back to its beginnings in the year 1647 to embark the viewer on a fun walk through history which puts in the spotlight the very important role of this service in his native Norway during the last 375 years.

The ad opens with the scene of the protagonist postman (as naive and charming as Forrest Gump) sitting on a bench with a stranger. as a card flutters to his feet. The postman picks up the letter and picks up with the following sentence: «My mother always said that life is like a mailbox. You never know what’s inside it.”

Next, the viewer contemplates the protagonist getting into the skin of multiple postmen delivering mail at defining moments in Norwegian history. The postman carries out his work using all kinds of methods, using skis, using the traditional post bugle or traveling by boat, train and plane. In carrying out his work, the likeable protagonist of Posten’s spot even wins an Olympic medal. The announcement concludes by alluding to the delivery with drones that will predictably mark the future of Posten.

“For 375 years the most important thing has always been tomorrow” is the optimistic motto that puts the climax to Posten’s new spot.

They sign such a nice advertisement, which manages to overwhelm the viewer with nostalgia and perhaps yearn for the time when letters were still written and emails did not invade their inbox, the POL agency, the production company Bacon and the director Jakob Marky.

