Forget the gym!… Mexican women prefer them ‘paunchy’, according to a study
Although the stereotype for both sexes is what advertising and fashion dictate as a standard of beauty (thin, athletic bodies) for the Mexican women It is not like that because they prefer the mens with ‘belly’, this according to data collected by the dating application ‘Adopt a Boy’.
Although, tastes break genres, the results of this study on the love and the mexican couples it does not stop being curious by the conclusions.
Mexican women have a very specific profile about their “ideal man”, through an investigation they found the physical characteristics that coincide with the majority of searches. In this study, the girls recorded the profile of perfect man to have something casual or a more formal relationship.
According to the research, it is revealed that women are no longer attracted to men with athletic or slim bodies, on the contrary to this, they seek partners with beard, tattoos, long hair and an appearance “less athletic”.
The “daddy body” is making a comeback
According to the survey carried out by Dating.com, 75% of respondents They said that they preferred the smooth and round male body type, rather than the toned and slim bodies. These types of bodies have been called “daddy’s body”
The term ‘daddy body’ was first popularized in the mid-2010s to harshly criticize the beach bodies of actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Pratt and the non-traditional Hollywood physiques of actors like Jason Segel and Seth Rogan.
“The term never fell out of favor as recently Zack Efron he was shamed online for apparently having one,” explains The Guardian.
“Very fit and fit bodies are considered ideal when it comes to attracting a partner, however, Dating.com users have just shown that this is not always the case when it comes to real-life romance,” the newspaper explained.