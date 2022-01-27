Forget the gym!… Mexican women prefer them ‘paunchy’, according to a study

Although the stereotype for both sexes is what advertising and fashion dictate as a standard of beauty (thin, athletic bodies) for the Mexican women It is not like that because they prefer the mens with ‘belly’, this according to data collected by the dating application ‘Adopt a Boy’.

Although, tastes break genres, the results of this study on the love and the mexican couples it does not stop being curious by the conclusions.

Mexican women have a very specific profile about their “ideal man”, through an investigation they found the physical characteristics that coincide with the majority of searches. In this study, the girls recorded the profile of perfect man to have something casual or a more formal relationship.

According to the research, it is revealed that women are no longer attracted to men with athletic or slim bodies, on the contrary to this, they seek partners with beard, tattoos, long hair and an appearance “less athletic”.