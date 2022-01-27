Film premieres: Licorice Pizza, a masterpiece with a teenage spirit

Licorice Pizza (United States/2021). Script and direction: Paul Thomas Anderson. Music: Johnny Greenwood. Direction of photography: Paul Thomas Anderson, Michael Bauman. Cast: Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Bradley Cooper, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Skyler Gisondo, Sean Penn, Tom Waits. Distributor: IPU. Duration: 134 minutes. Qualification: suitable for ages 13 and up. Our opinion: Excellent

Gary and Alana run as if the life is draining out of them at every step. Or as if nothing mattered more than walking the path – any path – together. The sequence couldn’t be more cinematic, with the camera accompanying the jubilant duo, exuding a youthful energy that bursts from all four corners. But the artifice of cinema, the convention of many other scenes similar to that already seen before, in Licorice Pizza it transforms until it becomes part of its essence. Alana and Gary are as alive as anyone, yet they exist in a fantasy world where childhood and adulthood are suits to be put on and taken off as they please. A place on the fringes of Hollywood that has a name on the map (the San Fernando Valley) and at the same time is pure illusion with a hint of nostalgia coming from the mind, the memories and the idealization of Paul Thomas Anderson.

Director of Magnolia, boogie nights Y intoxicated with love -among others- takes up some of the themes that he explored in those extraordinary films to reflect the particular climate of the 1970s in the area where he grew up, the backyard of the film industry, where the proximity to the studios and its stars created the mirage that anything was possible if you had enough charisma and guts. And that is precisely what its protagonists have left over: Gary Valentine, a child actor in the process of being retired for committing the terrible sin of growing up, and Alana Kane, a twentysomething with no destiny and with rage to share.

Hoffman in a scene from Licorice Pizza Melinda Sue Gordon – Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures

From the first scene together (he pure display of his charms that belie his fifteen years; she, on the cusp of disillusionment with what her life turned out to be), they hit it off in a way that resembles destiny. At least that’s what Gary thinks, a tall, stocky redhead with a charming smile, though his teeth are far from the perfection of some of his showbiz peers. Without an iota of the awkwardness and shyness associated with adolescence, the character lives in a world of adults who treat him as equal but better than everyone else. And even Alana, in her manufactured cynicism, can’t help but join her band of precocious entrepreneurs.

“Does it seem strange to you that I always hang out with Gary and his teenage friends?” Alana asks one of her sisters as if to find outside the reason to get away from them and their crazy undertakings that usually end in disaster but never in tragedy. Because the story written by Anderson avoids any narrative convention by dint of staying true to its characters, nothing involving Gary and Alana will be resolved the way it is in the movies they grew up watching in the movie theater that will be the meeting point of one of his most significant bullfights.

Alana Haim and Sean Penn at Licorice Pizza Melinda Sue Gordon

To achieve the alchemy between story and character, Anderson once again -as he did on other occasions with Daniel Day Lewis, Adam Sandler, Julianne Moore and Philip Seymour Hoffman- found the perfect actors to bring his creatures to life. Together or apart -although always better together-, when Alan Haim Y Cooper Hoffmann appear on the screen it is impossible to look away or focus on anything other than them.

In her film debut, Haim, a member of the well-known band that bears her surname along with her sisters, displays her character’s sensitivity, anger and humor in every gesture, without forgetting her intelligence, always present even though she herself doubts his sanity because of his bond with Gary. That the director has decided to have the singer’s parents and sisters playing the character’s family adds another nuance of humor and plausibility to the story that overflows with both.

Largely thanks to the perfect timing What the couple of new performers who complete Hoffman (Phillip Seymour’s son) achieve is that they achieve the impossible: embody a self-confident teenager, extraordinary and unique among his peers who at the same time never stops being so. Faced with the bewilderment of adults with the world, Gary, “born to act” Valentine adjusts his hair, covers his pimples with makeup, puts on his shirt that insists on coming out of his pants and goes ahead even though his most recent sales business of water beds has been shipwrecked or that Alana, the future Mr. Valentine, according to him, rejects him again.

The music of Jonny Greenwood, Anderson’s usual collaborator, in addition to the work of production design and photography direction – in charge of the director himself together with Michael Bauman -, distance the nostalgic tone that runs through the film from the museum piece or the a calculated wink so popular in recent cinema. Anderson’s journey through the seventies of his childhood, without rules or established limits, is intended only to reflect that peculiar time in which a fifteen-year-old boy could own several businesses, a regular customer of a bar where he only drink soft drinks or cross paths with Hollywood characters such as the infamous Jon Peters, the all-powerful producer of the time, who plays Bradley Cooper, and the next minute running with abandon, fueled by a vitality that crosses the screen.