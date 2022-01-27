Fence yields during match in Spain and leaves several injured

The mishap occurred in the last minutes of the match between Zamora and Deportivo. Photo: Image taken from the video

Moments of anguish were experienced during a match in spain when a billboard gave way under the weight of the fans, causing several injuries.

The mishap occurred when the sports fans They celebrated the goal that put them up on the scoreboard against Zamora (1-0).

In a video circulating on networks, it can be seen when Alberto Quiles, author of the only goal of the game, and his teammates went to celebrate the score where the fans were. At that moment, the fence gave way and numerous fans fell.

Scare in the Ruta de la Plata when the fence of the visiting stand gave way in Dépor’s goal. Speedy recovery to injured fans pic.twitter.com/Qup7HNCKv5 – Javier Guillén (@javi__guillen) January 26, 2022

After the fall of the billboard, elements of the Red Cross entered the field of Silver Route to serve the sports fansso the game had to be suspended for a few minutes.

At the end of the match, which Deportivo ended up winning, players and the coaching staff of the A Coruña team approached that area to check on the injured.

According to what was communicated by the Sportsone of the injured fans had to be transferred in an ambulance to a hospital in the town of Zamora because he presented a broken leg.

While other injured presented minor injuries to the face and other parts of the bodybut there were no more serious cases.

For his part, the Zamora issued a statement in which it states that “it deeply regrets the injuries of the fans of Deportivo de La Coruña after a fence fell off in the Ruta de la Plata during the celebration of the goal that gave the victory to the Galician team”.

The Zamorano club added that “it wants to greatly thank the quick performance of the CRed Cross, Civil Protection, National Police and Municipal Policeas well as the representatives of the institutions present at the meeting, in addition to those who have shown their concern about what happened by contacting the red and white entity, and have helped at all times to speed up the transfer of people who have suffered injuries during the fall”.

“From Zamora CF we hope for the very speedy recovery of each and every one of them”, he concludes.