features, news, release date

It seems not, but time passes very quickly and they have been at Apple for months working on iOS 16 from the most absolute secrecy. It will be time before we can see this system being installed on our iPhone, but there is less to see it presented. Let’s collect everything we know about him.

What news will iOS 16 present?

for now there is no rumor or hint of the new features What we are going to see in iOS 16. Some concepts imagine a system with more flexibility in widgets, more customizable buttons and new features such as cryptocurrency wallets integrated into Apple Pay. But they are functions imagined by designers, nothing more.

There will be news that will be strongly linked to the characteristics of the iPhone 14, and that therefore will be exclusive to those terminals. New functions of their cameras, or something that can only be used with the power of those mobiles. At the moment everything is speculation, although there are vague traces of satellite calls for emergencies and detection of car accidents.

What compatibility will iOS 16 have?

Rumors indicate, at the moment and very prematurely, that iOS 16 is going to be compatible with iPhone 7 and later generation terminals. That leaves behind the iPhone 6s after enduring seven years of official support with the latest version of iOS. This data will not be confirmed until iOS 16 is announced at WWDC22.

When is iOS 16 going to be released?

iOS 16 is expected to be presented around June at WWDC22, at which time developers can start working on its beta versions. The release of the final and stable version will be probably in september, coinciding with the launch of the iPhone 14.

Image | Mateusz Dach