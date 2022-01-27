FC Barcelona maintains three open fronts in the winter market

The FC Barcelona He remains very attentive to the movements that he expects this exciting end of the winter transfer market towards which we are heading. And it is that after putting on track the arrival of Adama Traoré on loan from Wolverhampton, in the absence of an official announcement, other operations can still be closed.

Starting from the exit of Ousmane Dembele. Although the possibility of its continuing has remained open, time is running out. So if the Frenchman doesn’t change his mind it will be difficult for other possible reinforcements like Álvaro Morata to arrive.

The striker’s agent negotiates with Atlético de Madrid

For the arrival of the striker who is on loan at Juventus in Turin, the big obstacle remains that Atlético de Madrid wants to guarantee his sale for 35 Me at the end of the season. That purchase option that the bianconeri had will not be exercised and the Catalans are looking for a way to deal with it.

The third front in Can Barça is to know if a lateral will arrive, for any band, with names like those of Nicolás Tagliafico, Álex Grimaldo or Thomas Meunier on stage, as also expressed Mark. They will therefore be busy hours in the club azulgrana.