Fan Art of Dwayne Johnson and John Cena in Gears of War

a couple of days ago Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said his next project is about one of the biggest video games and gamers are already theorizing what it might be, ushering in a new wave of fan art of Dwayne Johnson playing video game characters. One of these fan arts introduces us to The Rock, John Cena and Dave Bautista in a Gears of War dream live-action.

the series of Gears of Wars It started in 2006 and became the first jewel of Epic Games, which also became one of Microsoft’s flagship video games during the Xbox 360 generation. Although the latest installments have not lived up to the original trilogy, the Fans continue to dream of a live-action adaptation and there are no better actors to play Marcus and company than the ex-wrestlers, as we can see in this fan-made poster for a movie.

For many years gamers have proposed to dave baptist for a live-action Gears of Wars movie, as the muscular physique of the fighters is ideal for bringing the members of the COG to life. Furthermore, the popularity of John Cena as an actor he is rising considerably thanks to his role as Peacemaker, both in The Suicide Squad and in the HBO Max series made by James Gunn.

Due to this, the fan art presents us with these two fighters together with Dwayne Johnson to present the dream cast for a Gears of War movie, saying that this project “was meant to be.” However, other users are imagining The Rock in different roles, such as Shao Kahn from Mortal Kombatas it has already been confirmed that the second film is in production.

Although it’s a mystery which video game character Dwayne Johnson is going to play, the actor says they’ll do the right thing for gamers, so we hope it’s a good adaptation, regardless of which franchise it belongs to.