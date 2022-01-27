Excellent news about Diego Valdés and his adaptation at Club América

It was a little over a month ago America club acquired the services of Diego Valdes as his first reinforcement for the Closure 2022 for a value of 10 million dollars with the intention of giving greater strength to the azulcrema offensive. However, the 27-year-old Chilean has not yet made his debut with the capital team on these two disputed dates due to physical discomfort that originated some time ago.

Diego Valdes has all the confidence of Eagles, who decided to sign him until December 31, 2024, however, during his stay in Coapa he has carried out differentiated work with the aim of quickly recovering from the muscular discomfort that he has been dragging since November when he was wearing the Los Angeles jersey. Santos Laguna in the semi-final match of the Shout Mexico Opening 2021 against the UANL Tigers.

Good news in the nest

Also, this day a video was revealed on the official Twitter account of the America club the training that soccer players are doing (without Guillermo Ochoa, Henry Martin Y Jorge Sanchez being summoned for the games with the Mexican team) at the Coapa facilities, where the Chilean element can be seen in the foreground, Diego Valdes working alongside his teammates, which means good progress in his physical level and adaptation so that he can compete in the Matchday 4 against Athletic San Luis in the first weekend of February.

With these favorable advances that are perceived in the video, it is expected that he will open his account with the azulcremas in the next commitment of the MX League, It should be remembered that during his facet with Monarchs Morelia played 98 commitments and 101 more with the shirt of those of the Lagoon region.

Did Valdés influence another hiring?

According to information from the journalist Fox Sports, Ruben Rodriguez, the Chilean recommended his new partner Juan Otero to be in Coapa the next three years. Diego commented with the Blue Cream Directive about the work and qualities of the right winger, arguing that he is a professional in every sense of the word, giving confidence to the 26-year-old element, and with it, closing the contracts for this tournament Closure 2022 and play for the first sites of the competition.