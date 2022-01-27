Exatlón México: Casandra Ascencio’s reason for REJECTING the All Star

Following his message on social media that he was at the airport the very day that all the athletes took their plane to the Dominican Republic, it was rumored that Cassandra Ascencio would have changed his mind and that he would be in the sixth season of the Exathlon Mexico, although it seems that he finally decided to refuse the all-star.

According to a video from ‘Analista TV’ on YouTube, Cassandra Ascencio did not reach land Exathlon Mexico And finally, she will not be part of the historic team of the blue squad, despite the fact that many of her followers wanted her on the TV Azteca reality show made up of champions and finalists of the most demanding and demanding competition on Mexican television.

