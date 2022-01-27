Exatlón México: Casandra Ascencio’s reason for REJECTING the All Star

Following his message on social media that he was at the airport the very day that all the athletes took their plane to the Dominican Republic, it was rumored that Cassandra Ascencio would have changed his mind and that he would be in the sixth season of the Exathlon Mexico, although it seems that he finally decided to refuse the all-star.

According to a video from ‘Analista TV’ on YouTube, Cassandra Ascencio did not reach land Exathlon Mexico And finally, she will not be part of the historic team of the blue squad, despite the fact that many of her followers wanted her on the TV Azteca reality show made up of champions and finalists of the most demanding and demanding competition on Mexican television.

Given her initial refusal to perhaps not revive the conflict with Mati Álvarez, who did not give her half the money earned in the Exatlón Cup and for what MVP called her a “bitch” on national television, many followers criticize that the production continues to use her image when it will not be in the sixth season of Exathlon Mexico.

Why won’t Casandra Ascencio be in All Star?

Although many fans wanted her back in the Exathlon Mexico, the truth is Cassandra Ascencio He has some personal issues that prevent him from participating in the All Star, which begins this January 31.

For a few weeks now and after Dan Noyola’s wedding, it was commented that the former Blue Team contestant and her boyfriend Christian Anguiano could finally reach the altar, especially after MVP won the bouquet after being carried by her inseparable friend Doris del Moral, who helped her to have more height and thus achieve her goal.

Regardless of that, Cassandra Ascencio monitor your fertile cycle for some time now with a new tool called Daysy, which helps you have better control of your fertility calendar to try to get pregnant.

Cassandra Ascencio He shocked many of his followers after publishing a photo in which he was seen excited about the possibility of becoming pregnant soon, so this could be the real reason for his refusal of the new season of the Exathlon Mexico.

