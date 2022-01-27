Everything you didn’t know about Rigoberta Bandini

The name of Rigoberta Bandini was completely unknown until just a couple of years ago. The singer has gone from absolute anonymity to being one of the favorites to represent Spain in Eurovision. We discover your life private, his partner, his real name and his previous profession.

Although she has become the queen of national indie in two years, the truth is that Paula Ribó (her real name) did not start her career until 2020. In full confinement he released ‘Too many drugs’, a song without a label and recorded at home. The success was resounding.

From then on ‘In Spain we call it Soledad’, ‘Perra’ and ‘Julio Iglesias’, although without a doubt, the song with the most repercussion was ‘A ver qué pasa’. This topic was soundtrack of the long-awaited announcement of a well-known brand of beer, being one of the songs of summer 2021.

But Rigoberta Bandini’s journey begins much earlier, as she is a playwright and voice actress. At only six years old he voiced Caillou in the Spanish version of the series, something that left David Broncano perplexed during his visit to ‘La Resistencia’.

But her career as a voice actor has been, and is, one of the most important in our country. Paula has given voice to great actresses like Emma Stone, Elle Fanning or Shailene Woodle. Also, viewers will be able to recognize her in movies like ‘Spirited Away’, ‘Frozen’ and ‘Brave’.

Belén and Juan Barenys always accompany her on stage. Something your partner does too Esteban Navarro, known for being 50% of the comic duo Vengamonjas. He and Rigoberta are the parents of Nico, a boy who came into the world in the middle of 2020 after the pandemic paralyzed the planet.

Before becoming the queen of national electronic indie, Bandini already tried her luck with her own group in the music industry. In 2010 he joined with the actresses Paula Malia and Bárbara Mestanza to create the band The Mamzelles.

Although they did not have a great impact on a national level, they released two albums: ‘Que se desnude Otra’ (2012) and ‘Totem’ (2014). In Catalonia they did become one of the revelation groups of the moment because of lead an advertising campaign with great repercussion in the media.

The Mamzelles managed to star in a advertising campaign to raise awareness about recycling. The entire Catalan territory was lined with their faces and their announcement was broadcast on television and radio. The group also became a theater company.