Everything We Know So Far About The Super Mario Bros Animated Movie

For nearly 40 years, Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. has persevered as an ambassador for the gaming world.. Their red and green overalls and hats only mean one thing: Mario and Luigi. These stomping, fireball-throwing, pipe-sliding Italian plumbers originally hail from the platformer genre. In fact, they are pioneers and trendsetters who continually evolve with the standard set by modern design and technology. They have made their way into party games, fighting games, RPGs, racing, various sports titles, and more on their way to worldwide reverence.

Mario as a commercial IP exists on a scale between comic book characters and Pokémon. Nintendo sells entire generations of consoles on proprietary IPs that see a release or two per cycle, careful not to inundate fans with yearly sequels. They have taken great care in adapting their characters for the screen after the commercial failure of their live-action attempt at Super Mario Bros in 1993. Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo put on their hats and battled King Koopa as Mario and Luigi, but Paul Verhoven’s action aesthetic didn’t grab fans the way the colorful and charming mushroom game world did. Thirty years later, Nintendo is once again taking a step forward, this time with an animated adaptation.

In 2018, Nintendo and Illumination announced a new Super Mario Bros. animated movie. Illumination is the studio behind the animated family movies Despicable Me, The Lorax, Minions, The Secret Life of Pets, Sing, and their sequels. Fans had to wait another three years before more information surfaced during the September 2021 Nintendo Direct: Nintendo’s method of spreading information about upcoming products through presentations. The questions, concerns, and memes immediately followed, so let’s break down everything we know about the as-yet-untitled Super Mario Bros. animated movie.

Who’s who in the new Super Mario Bros movie?

During the September 2021 Nintendo Direct, Nintendo representative director and Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto announced the release date and cast details that set the internet on fire.

Chris Pratt will play everyone’s favorite mustachioed plumber, Mario. Considering that Mario has traditionally been played by Charles Martinet, who plays various characters that inhabit the big screen adaptation, the news of Pratt’s casting surprised everyone. He shared a video on Instagram of him detailing his long love affair with Super Mario Bros and his enthusiasm and commitment to the project.

Charlie Day will play Mario’s brother, Luigi. Luigi’s more clumsy, frenetic and weird nature suits the actor, but he has yet to comment publicly on the project.

Anya Taylor-Joy is the animated Princess Peach. In an interview with ExtraTV, Joy said, “It’s so much fun. I have unlimited respect for all the work that goes into it because these artists are just amazing.” Time will tell if Princess Peach will serve as more than just the damsel in distress, her typical role in every Mario Bros.

In a universally praised casting move, Bowser will be played by comedy icon Jack Black. His dynamic voice and his eagerness to get inside the spiked shell of King Koopa make him an ideal candidate for the role.

Comedy icons Fred Armisen, Keegan-Michael Key, and Seth Rogan join the film as Cranky Kong, Toad, and Donkey Kong, respectively. Rounding out the cast is legend Kenneth Michael Richardson as Spike, and the aforementioned Charles Martinet playing various characters.

What is Super Mario Bros about?

Traditionally, Super Mario Bros sees Mario and Luigi on a quest to save Princess Peach from the clutches of the fire-breathing King Koopa, Bowser. The inclusion of part of the Kong family suggests an attempt to develop the world outside of Peach’s Castle and Bowser’s Lair.

No official story details are available at this time, but the film is written by Matthew Fogel with Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directing. In a conversation with Variety, Illuminations owner Chris Meledandri discussed the studio’s commitment to Miyamoto’s vision, saying, “We’ll keep him front and center in creating this film. I have rarely seen that happen in any adaptation where the original creative voice is embraced as if we were embracing Miyamoto.”

When is the new Super Mario Bros movie released?

When Shigeru Miyamoto announced the cast list in September, he also told viewers that the film was expected to open on December 21, 2022 in the United States, and in the holiday season of 2022 in other countries.

To learn more about Super Mario Bros, check out the original live-action adaptation, if you haven't already.