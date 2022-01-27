Even Miyamoto sees Navi as a nuisance in Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Here comes an interesting message related to one of the most outstanding games of The Legend of Zelda. We are talking in this case about Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Navi.

navi in Zelda: Ocarina of Time

In the text that we leave you below, we can know the declarations of Shigeru Miyamotocreator of the franchise, about navi These were shared in an interview from 1999 that was originally part of a Japanese strategy guide: now it has been translated by Shmulations.com and we have been able to find out about it via Eurogamer.

In the text, he acknowledges that Navi was somewhat annoying. Here you can read it:

I think the way we give hints is still a bit unfriendly. Speaking plainly, now I can tell you that I think the whole system with Navi giving you advice is the biggest weak point in Ocarina of Time. It is incredibly difficult to design a system that gives the right advice, advice that is tailored to the player’s situation. To get it right, you’d have to spend the same amount of time you’d spend developing a full game, and I was really worried that we were running into a hole if we went for perfection there… If you read Navi text, it says the same things over and over again. I know it sounds bad, but we purposely left it as some kind of “stupid” level. I think that if we had tried to make Navi’s suggestions more sophisticated, that “stupidity” would have been accentuated even more. The truth is that he wanted to eliminate the entire system, but that would have been even more unpleasant for the players. You can think of Navi as being there for players who stop playing for a month or so, then pick up the game and want to remember what they were supposed to do. It’s a cheeky excuse, I know (laughs). Otherwise, we tried to make the suggestions player-friendly, but I heard many people say that they couldn’t solve them without a strategy guide. However, when we take a closer look, we find that the sections people need suggestions for vary from person to person. There is no consistency. However, that cannot be avoided in a game like Zelda that combines action and puzzle solving.

What do you think?

