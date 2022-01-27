Eva Espejo wants to end Tigres’ streak

The technical director of Monterey stripes, Eva Espejo, is clear and knows that her main objective and that of her players is to end the positive streak of Tigres de la UANL in the Liga MX Femenil.

Espejo assures that he will not take care of Tigres, since he knows and trusts the work he has done with his players throughout the tournament so far Closure 2021.

“I am not going to take care of Tigres. We need to pay more attention to our work. It is a final, an important classic for us and we have to go out and look for the result”, she declared at the Media Day prior to the first leg final tomorrow at the BBVA.

The Mexican strategist pointed out that they are where they should be and it would be unfair sort out as a disappointment in case of losing this final.

“There is no pressure, we have fulfilled all the objectives so far and we are about to achieve the last one. That keeps us excited… reflect what we have pursued, it would be unfair to describe the story as disappointing, ”said the former Pachuca.

Eva Espejo does not see herself as the champion of the Clausura 2021 tournament in the Liga MX Femenil.

“He visualized me with one more star and raising the cup,” he asserted and boasted the strengths of his players. “It is competitiveness and interest in improvement, it is a very restless group, which constantly demands. That motivates us to have better things, it is a group that makes its leader grow… It is something that I can call addictive”, he concluded.