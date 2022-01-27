Eternals causes several conflicts in the continuity of the MCU

Eternals It is the first group film of the UCM from Avengers: Endgame and has faced harsh comparisons to what many saw as Marvel’s pinnacle work. The film introduces nearly a dozen major new characters to the canon as it tries to explain why these individuals, who have been on the planet for centuries, haven’t been seen before.

Although there is no doubt that the film has broken molds with its cast, its attempts to build the lore, flesh out its main heroes and connect with the previous MCU films, have left it with a feeling of overload, which perhaps would have remained. lighter by exploring it in a series to Disney+. But of course, having names like Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek or the director Chloe Zhao in television format it was not viable.

But what we are going to tackle today here are the problems that Eternals causes in the continuity of the MCU. There may be more, like what will happen to the Mahd Wy’ry Thena suffers, but for the moment we are going to focus on three that are ignored in the film or have not yet been solved. If they have a solution.

We leave you with the three conflicts that the Eternals movie provokes in the UCM continuity.