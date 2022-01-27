Emma Watson Stole These Super Sappy Things From The Set Of ‘Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban’ – Movie News

We can’t blame her! Emma Watson took from the set of ‘The Prisoner of Azkaban’ one of the artifacts most desired by fans.

Few actors have been able to identify with their fictional character as much as Emma Watson with Hermione. The production team and several directors were able to back up that theory in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwartsespecially Alfonso Cuarón.

The Mexican director, who inserted some nods to Mexican culture in the town of Hogsmeade, detailed the anecdote in which he was asked by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Watson to write an essay about their characters: the girl wrote more than 10 pages, Radcliffe barely delivered it and Grint flatly didn’t even bother to start it.

Emma Watson kept Hermione’s time-turner.



In Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Hermione’s sappy attitude flourishes. Although from the first tapes of the franchise we know that she is a know-it-all, in the third film it becomes clear to us that this girl is only interested in learning. With the help of the time-turner, Hermione was able to manage time in her favor and thus attend all the classes offered by Hogwarts, regardless of whether Ancient Ruins had the same Divination schedule..

Do you know what was the super nerdy item that Watson took from Alfonso Cuarón’s set? Exactly!, the time-turner. This is what the actress confessed a couple of years ago to Collider: “I asked permission to keep the time-turner from the third movie”.

But that’s not all, the also protagonist of Little Women, took two other things that were key to her character throughout the franchise. “I also took my cape and my wand, so that’s three things I took with me”confessed to Collider in 2010, just as the Harry Potter saga was coming to an end with The Deathly Hallows Part 2.

Even 12 years ago, Watson declared that the worst moment of the recordings was having to kiss his friend Rupert Grint, although I understood that it was part of the evolution in the relationship of these two characters. In addition, he also talked on that occasion about how he managed to handle the recordings of the last Potter tape and his classes at the university, and the answer couldn’t be more Hermionesque:

Emma Watson graduated in History in 2014.



I really have to work very hard when I’m there and earn the respect of my teachers and the confidence that I’m a hard worker, that I take it very seriously and that somehow I’m going to get good grades.

Emma Watson has become an icon of our times for the things she has achieved outside of her acting context., for his battles as an activist and the times he has raised his voice against injustice, even if it means turning his back on people he knew since childhood. At the moment, the actress does not have any film projects in the pipeline.