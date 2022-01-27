Emma Watson reveals the content of her chats with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint

The Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint reunion for the 20 years since the first movie Harry Potter thanks to the special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts moved the followers of the saga in the same way as the actress, who detailed the conversations that it maintains electronically with his co-stars.

Although he confessed that neither Radcliffe nor Grint are very fond of WhatsApp, which does not allow them to have a group together, he speaks for them separately. “They both hate WhatsApp and phones in general. The three of us really try to stay away from electronic devices. We are not in a group chat, but we speak individuallyWatson told British Vogue.

“Rupert sends me pictures of (his daughter) Wednesday and I die. Dan and I usually try to stay out of the spotlight.So it’s been nice to have each other’s support knowing there was going to be another wave of attention to come.”

In the program broadcast by HBO Max, whoever played the character of Hermione Granger admitted the crush he felt for Tom Felton, so he also trusted that he usually has talks with him, at least once a week. Likewise, he detailed the most emotional moments of the meeting and signed up for a possible new meeting in a few years.

“When Rupert says things, he means them. He took me by surprise at how vulnerable and tender he was. The same with Dan, he marked me how thoughtful he has been over the years and how different he has been for me. It was emotional and also intense to have such an intimate moment being watched so closely.. Most of all, I was glad to have a mediator to ask us questions and that we could see how we have processed things so differently and so similarly. I love that we each remembered different things”, he expressed.

