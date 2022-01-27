Emma Stone Confirmed for ‘Cruella 2’ Despite Scarlett’s Lawsuit

Oscar winner Emma Stone closed a deal to star in “Cruella 2.”

News of the sequel’s development was revealed in early June, just weeks after the live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic premiered in theaters. At the time, director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara were expected to return for the new film, but a deal with Stone had yet to be made.

The live-action prequel to Disney’s animated classic “101 Dalmatians” debuted in theaters on May 28, and has since earned more than $222 million at the worldwide box office. The film was also available on Disney+ for an additional $30 purchase through the streaming platform’s Premier Access option.

The release of “Cruella 2” is a long way off, and it’s not certain at this point if the film will be a purely theatrical release or like its predecessor released simultaneously in homes.

According to Deadline, Emma Stone’s “Cruella 2” deal is mutually beneficial to both parties. “This deal shows that there can be an equitable path forward that protects artists and aligns studio interests with talent,” Endeavor CEO Patrick Whitesell told Deadline.

“We are proud to work alongside Emma and Disney, and appreciate the studio’s willingness to recognize her contributions as a creative partner. We hope this opens the door for more members of the creative community to participate in the success of the new platforms.”

According to the specialized site, there was hasty speculation in the news following “Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney that other stars of the studio’s theatrical release titles would also take legal action over the matter. to experimentation with other display windows, which to date has not happened.