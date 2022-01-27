Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket is about to crash into the Moon

Is the Moon in danger? Recently, once again, the address of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, launched in 2015 with the Dscovr mission, as it is out of control and could hit the Moon in March, as announced Project Pluto Bill Gray, creator of Guide astrometry software. It’s true? We tell you everything we know.

In accordance with Project PlutoBill Gray, creator of astrometry software Guide, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket that is out of control could crash into the Moon next March 4th.

“Unlike Earth, the Moon has no atmosphere, so the rocket will burn up before impact,” it was reported.

According to data from Gray the impact will take place “for sure at 12:25:39 UT on March 4, 2022, latitude +4.93, longitude 233.20 east, on the Mare Orientale side“. This one will not be able to be seen from Earth, although it can be seen before it crashes (between February 5 and 7).

“I have a rough idea of ​​how much sunlight pushes it out, gently pulling it away from the sun. This usually allows me to make predictions fairly confidently. However, the actual effects of that sunlight are difficult to predict perfectly. Not only does it push out, but some of it bounces ‘sideways,’” added Bill Gray.

Given the warning that this is happening, it is important to remember that the Falcon 9’s empty propellant has been traveling since 2015. Its objective was to monitor “the solar wind, to have precision and anticipation in the alerts and forecasts of the administration of oceans and atmospheres of the United States”, points out ‘La Vanguardia’.

At that time, the rocket cap was expected to stay in a zone of gravitational equilibrium, but it was not placed and was left abandoned.

“What remains of the Falcon 9 is a cylindrical shell 3.66 meters in diameter, 16 meters long and about 4.5 metric tons. A piece of space debris similar to the cargo of a tanker truck, which is expected to collide at 2.58 kilometers per second (about 9,288 kilometers per hour).

​

grb