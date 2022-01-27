Elon Musk’s brain chip company Neuralink prepares to conduct human clinical trials

Nueralink, the brain chip company co-founded by Elon Musk, is about to take a big leap. Everything indicates that it is preparing to carry out clinical trials in humans, reports The Guardian.

The outlet reported that the company launched a call to recruit a director of clinical trials. This “will work closely with some of the most innovative doctors and engineers” and “with the first participants of the clinical trial of Neuralink”.

Neuralink has already implanted a brain chip in a pig named Gertrude and, more recently, a monkey named Page; even of the latter a video was shown where he is controlling a video game only with his mind.

Musk, who co-founded Neuralink in 2016, said in December last year that the company would begin implanting chips in humans as early as 2022.

In turn, he has promised that technology “It will allow someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than someone who uses their thumbs.”

Musk also said last month during the Wall Street Journal CEO Council summit that he was “cautiously optimistic” that the implants could allow quadriplegics to walk.

“I think with Neuralink we have an opportunity to restore functionality to the entire body of someone who has a spinal cord injury. Neuralink is working well in monkeys, and we’re actually doing a lot of testing and confirming that it’s very secure and reliable and that the Neuralink device can be safely removed,” said the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

Musk has also said that this technology would be reversible, and that people should think of it as similar to “replacing faulty or missing neurons with circuitry.”

The company dedicated to neurotechnology already raised 205 million dollars in a round of financing in the middle of last year. This is the highest amount achieved by any company in its sector.

