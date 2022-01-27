Elon Musk proposes that McDonald’s accept payments with dogecoin

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 01.26.2022 16:00:48





Entrepreneur Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, proposed to the fast food restaurant chain McDonald’s that they accept dogecoin cryptocurrency payments and in return he promised to eat a “happy meal” on television.

“I’ll eat a happy meal on TV if McDonald’s accept dogecoinMusk wrote. through from his Twitter account, causing immediately the astonishment and surprise of his followers.

In response, McDonald’s said that would accept only if Tesla supports cryptocurrency as a payment method “gramecoin“, inspired by one of the characters in the restaurant Y until then fictitious. “How are the people who run crypto Twitter accounts?” he asked his followers.

how are you doing people who run crypto twitter accounts — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) January 24, 2022

Such was the fury of the news, that users of social networks did not take long to create on the Binance Smart Chain network the cryptocurrency “grimacecoin”, which shot up its value by more than 6 thousand percent within a few hours of being created.

But McDonald’s wasn’t the only hamburger restaurant to get Musk’s message, as the chain Burger King also responded to the CEO of Tesla. “SWa king knows what the coin does,” he said ironically.

MPA