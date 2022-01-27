Electric vehicle tested for health care in war zones

EFE.- An international association of Syrian doctors has launched a project that has put into circulation in Syria the first electric vehicle dedicated to serving in situations of armed conflict, in which health infrastructures have been destroyed or damaged, as well as ambulances.

The vehicle uses lithium batteries that are fully recharged in medical facilities that work with electrical energy and their initial mission will be to transport vaccines between the cold rooms and the vaccination centers, as well as transporting patients who have to be transferred urgently, said the Union of Organizations for Relief and Medical Care (called UOSSM, for its acronym in English).

This association manages a series of hospitals and medical centers inside Syria in which some two million interventions have been carried out since 2012, when it was founded, a year after the start of the civil war in this country.

The conflict has caused that currently 13.4 million people require assistance, according to United Nations estimates.

During the decade of armed conflict, more than 1,350 medical and school facilities, as well as their staff, were targeted.

The electric vehicle will be used in northern Syria, where health and power supply infrastructures have been destroyed by aerial bombardment, depriving some four million people of access to essential health services.

According to the UOSSM, the 100% electric vehicle reduces dependency on fuel and allows certain services to be guaranteed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in places where the situation is more delicate and where there is a lack of gasoline or diesel.

Follow the information on business and news in Forbes Mexico

In a statement, the association added that from this project it is expected to move towards the combination of electric mobility, telemedicine and the provision of the most urgent health services in remote areas and those that are more difficult to access due to conflicts.

“This could transform health services in crisis and war areas around the world,” he said.

Follow us on Google News to always stay informed