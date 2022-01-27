Eiza González poses as María Félix on the cover of Vogue

Eiza Gonzalez She is a Mexican actress who fills us with pride and inspiration with each and every one of the projects she carries out, since she has raised her nationality by being an artist who leaves her mark on Hollywood with every step she takes. She has shared the screen with actors of the caliber of Vin Diesel, Rosamund Pike or Peter Dinklage and, in her latest project, “Ambulance”, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, one of the most anticipated films of 2022.

It is not a secret that the Mexican actress has the power to become the center of attention and make everyone talk about her in 5 seconds, so this time was no exception, captivating her more than 7.4 million followers. followers on Instagram, by sharing photos posing for fashion, where he stars four covers for the February edition, dressing and sporting an iconic style that reminds us of Maria Felixpioneer of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema.



Photo: Instagram @voguemexico

This is one of the four covers for which she posed, in which Eiza is shown wearing Etro in a black look, with high-heeled boots of the same color and accessories from the Kenneth James Collection and Bvlgari, the firm of which she is ambassador.

Since last year, Eiza Gonzalez revealed the news where she confirmed that she would be the actress who would play Maria Felix and, although he has not given many details about said project, he commented for fashion that he would like to film the film in Mexico and honor the actress better known as “La Doña”.

Looks with which Eiza González posed as María Félix for Vogue

One of the looks worn by the interpreter of “Baby Drive” is a loose and long white dress signed by the firm Yves Saint Laurent, a piece with long sleeves and a high neck, with subtle details such as buttons on the cuffs.

Accompanied by a voluminous hairstyle with marked waves and jewels from the Bvlgari firm.



Photo: Instagram @voguemexico

Another of the outfits with which Eiza posed was sheathed in Ralph Lauren, an elegant and sophisticated piece that perfectly reflects the style of Maria Felix.

This design features knitted and fringed details, as well as glamorous and dramatic wavy hair, sporting oversized earrings, among other accessories.



Photo: Instagram @voguemexico

A look that without a doubt managed to captivate us was with which the actress confirmed that a leopard print never goes out of style, because Eiza Gonzalez dazzles when wearing a jumpsuit with wide pants and a fitted waist, which managed to highlight and stylize her silhouette.

With infallible accessories such as a black hat and jewelry that created the perfect complement, worthy of honoring the style and personality of Maria Felix.



Photo: Instagram @eizagonzalez

In the first image you posted Eiza Gonzalez her snake necklace stands out, a nod to one of the jewels that were part of the style of Maria Felixwho charmingly wore the famous snake-shaped necklace that Cartier designed for her in 1968.



Photo: Instagram @eizagonzalez

Also read: Trend alert: Corset-type blouses will be the perfect complement to your look

Receive Hello Weekend, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/mi-cuenta