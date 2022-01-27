Eight keys to being nominated for an Oscar… and winning it

Mathematically it is easier to win the Oscar than to be nominated. In the first case, the competition is between five. In the second, there are as many fighters as movies have been released that year, in theory.

It is also true that when the nominations are announced – this year it will be on February 8 – 60 to 80% of the names are predictable, starting from the previous finalists, especially in the union awards.

On January 12, the United States Screen Actors Guild (SAG) surprised with some bizarre nominations, leaving out favorites like Kristen Stewart, Ciarán Hinds and Jamie Dornan, and instead giving space to tiny performances like Bradley Cooper in Licorice Pizza. Even more unusual, in the “cast” category, which is equivalent to “best film”, they ignored two of the most awarded productions so far: The Power of the Dog Y West Side Story.

The reality is that few voters see all the movies and are limited more to what they have “heard” and read than what they have seen. Thus, especially in the most popular categories of the Oscar -the actors- the “best” is not always awarded, already a difficult concept to define.

In any scenario, to win you must first be nominated. Small great detail that in 2018 may have cost Michelle Williams the Oscar (All the money in the world). Seen the results in perspective for decades, there are variables that are combined in shades of gray to define the nominations:

■ Person: the name as a brand. The public profile is a magnet or a hindrance to be nominated. Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Nicole Kidman, Jeff Bridges, Judi Dench, and Cate Blanchett are recent examples; like Bette Davis, Paul Newman, Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, Jane Fonda, Ingrid Bergman, Jack Nicholson and Katherine Hepburn in their day. But nobody like Meryl Streep, who reigns with her record of nominations, with no one even remotely close: she added 21 in 41 years (1978 to 2019), practically leaving the other actresses with one less place for the Oscar. Whatever she does, Streep has the upper hand.



Meryl Streep has an unbeatable record: 21 acting Oscar nominations in 41 years (COURTESY) Meryl Streep has an unbeatable record: 21 acting Oscar nominations in 41 years (COURTESY) ■ The race: similar to the previous variable, but it focuses more on professional background than on charisma. It helps to have a theater background, be selective about projects, go away and come back (Daniel Day Lewis), star in a popular TV series (Helen Hunt), and/or be active on Broadway. On the contrary, a mediocre or controversial career complicates, although there are always options for redemption (Cher, Mel Gibson, Mickey Rourke, Kim Basinger, Alec Baldwin, Sharon Stone). And if a respected actor hasn’t won an Oscar and is still active, the nominations will continue to come in to see if they make it. Besides, the salary. Voters, who are largely anonymous and sweat to survive, don’t often consider blockbuster actors with astronomical salaries (Bruce Willis, Adam Sandler and Jim Carrey in their prime, and now Daniel Craig) for awards. Coincidence or not, after splitting from Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman became a fixture at the Oscars. ■ The Critic: includes the specialized press, the festivals and the prizes accumulated that season. The New York Film Festival (NYFF), which takes place in the fall, has proven to be a good catalyst. And whoever is nominated in December for the Golden Globes (HFPA) and also for his union award, will most certainly enter the Oscar. This applies to actors, screenwriters, producers and directors. ■ Character: die on screen, grow old, challenge fate, sing, dance, cry, get sick, change accent, language or gender, play sports (boxing, rollerblading, horseback riding), undress, play instruments, be handicapped and/or have a role biographical, helps a lot to be nominated (this year “competing”: Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz, Jonathan Larson, the parents of the Williams sisters, Aretha Franklin, Tammy Faye Bakker, Diana of Wales and the entire Gucci clan). ■ The movie: who wrote and directed the feature film and how it was received by the public. An expensive film that loses money hardly wins an Oscar, even if it enters the nominations. Low budget (Marty, The Artist, The Hurt Locker, moonlit, three billboards, parasite, Nomadland) can fairly convince if they are seen as genuine products without exaggerated claims. There are also always current topics, such as discrimination, wars, British monarchies and Nazism, in any of their approaches. And in general dramas prevail over comedies.