Eight keys to being nominated for an Oscar… and winning it
Mathematically it is easier to win the Oscar than to be nominated. In the first case, the competition is between five. In the second, there are as many fighters as movies have been released that year, in theory.
It is also true that when the nominations are announced – this year it will be on February 8 – 60 to 80% of the names are predictable, starting from the previous finalists, especially in the union awards.
On January 12, the United States Screen Actors Guild (SAG) surprised with some bizarre nominations, leaving out favorites like Kristen Stewart, Ciarán Hinds and Jamie Dornan, and instead giving space to tiny performances like Bradley Cooper in Licorice Pizza. Even more unusual, in the “cast” category, which is equivalent to “best film”, they ignored two of the most awarded productions so far: The Power of the Dog Y West Side Story.
The reality is that few voters see all the movies and are limited more to what they have “heard” and read than what they have seen. Thus, especially in the most popular categories of the Oscar -the actors- the “best” is not always awarded, already a difficult concept to define.
In any scenario, to win you must first be nominated. Small great detail that in 2018 may have cost Michelle Williams the Oscar (All the money in the world). Seen the results in perspective for decades, there are variables that are combined in shades of gray to define the nominations:
■ Person: the name as a brand. The public profile is a magnet or a hindrance to be nominated. Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Nicole Kidman, Jeff Bridges, Judi Dench, and Cate Blanchett are recent examples; like Bette Davis, Paul Newman, Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, Jane Fonda, Ingrid Bergman, Jack Nicholson and Katherine Hepburn in their day. But nobody like Meryl Streep, who reigns with her record of nominations, with no one even remotely close: she added 21 in 41 years (1978 to 2019), practically leaving the other actresses with one less place for the Oscar. Whatever she does, Streep has the upper hand.
Meryl Streep has an unbeatable record: 21 acting Oscar nominations in 41 years (COURTESY)
■ The race: similar to the previous variable, but it focuses more on professional background than on charisma. It helps to have a theater background, be selective about projects, go away and come back (Daniel Day Lewis), star in a popular TV series (Helen Hunt), and/or be active on Broadway. On the contrary, a mediocre or controversial career complicates, although there are always options for redemption (Cher, Mel Gibson, Mickey Rourke, Kim Basinger, Alec Baldwin, Sharon Stone). And if a respected actor hasn’t won an Oscar and is still active, the nominations will continue to come in to see if they make it.
Besides, the salary. Voters, who are largely anonymous and sweat to survive, don’t often consider blockbuster actors with astronomical salaries (Bruce Willis, Adam Sandler and Jim Carrey in their prime, and now Daniel Craig) for awards. Coincidence or not, after splitting from Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman became a fixture at the Oscars.
■ The Critic: includes the specialized press, the festivals and the prizes accumulated that season. The New York Film Festival (NYFF), which takes place in the fall, has proven to be a good catalyst. And whoever is nominated in December for the Golden Globes (HFPA) and also for his union award, will most certainly enter the Oscar. This applies to actors, screenwriters, producers and directors.
■ Character: die on screen, grow old, challenge fate, sing, dance, cry, get sick, change accent, language or gender, play sports (boxing, rollerblading, horseback riding), undress, play instruments, be handicapped and/or have a role biographical, helps a lot to be nominated (this year “competing”: Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz, Jonathan Larson, the parents of the Williams sisters, Aretha Franklin, Tammy Faye Bakker, Diana of Wales and the entire Gucci clan).
■ The movie: who wrote and directed the feature film and how it was received by the public. An expensive film that loses money hardly wins an Oscar, even if it enters the nominations. Low budget (Marty, The Artist, The Hurt Locker, moonlit, three billboards, parasite, Nomadland) can fairly convince if they are seen as genuine products without exaggerated claims. There are also always current topics, such as discrimination, wars, British monarchies and Nazism, in any of their approaches. And in general dramas prevail over comedies.
■ The neighbor: This variable works on two levels. Working with a prestigious colleague usually boosts the options and thus many films achieve more than one nomination, even in acting categories, such as avalanche. In particular, the “exotic” quotas for minorities (African Americans, non-Anglo-Saxon foreigners, children and young people) are usually limited to one or two per category, and with more chance as supporting actors. Also if a woman is the only one in a male cast, she stands out (Kim Basinger).
In the second stage, when the five nominees are already there and one has to be chosen, it could be thought that the voter compares even more: who has won before and especially who adds more nominations without having won the prize. But that hasn’t helped perennial nominees like current Glenn Close, Annette Benning and Amy Adams; same case of the already legendary Richard Burton, Albert Finney and Peter O’Toole.
There are also cases where if there are two candidates in a close fight, a third party may end up favored by the polarization and division of the votes (Judy Holliday, Marisa Tomei). In a stronger year, Sandra Bullock would hardly have won an Oscar for such a mediocre film (Blindside), one day after receiving the Razzie for “worst actress” (all about steve).
Perhaps Christoph Waltz, Mahershala Ali, Jodie Foster and the husband and wife Frances McDormand/Joel Coen would not have repeated their visit to the podium so soon. Undoubtedly “luck” is also a factor. In 2006 did George Clooney’s three nominations override Jake Gyllenhaal? What if Tom Hanks had filmed Forrest Gump before philadelphia would have won two years in a row?
■ The moment: the harmony with the topics in vogue. In 2002 “coincidentally” for the first and only time an African-American couple (Halle Berry and Denzel Washington) won the Oscar in the leading roles, while the career of the legendary Sidney Poitier was honored…
More recently, following criticism in 2015-16 that even with Barack Obama in office, the Oscar was “too white,” nominations and awards for black actors immediately surged. Likewise, the Republican militants have reduced options, being the film guild openly liberal. And the defendants in the “#MeToo” movement are long off the list (Woody Allen, Kevin Spacey).
■ Marketing: the studio that made the film, the producers who, in addition to money, want prestige. In this department nobody like the Weinstein brothers. Today devalued and outcasts, but without any hesitation they decided for years some nominees and winners (Gwyneth Paltrow, Penélope Cruz, Mira Sorvino). They also manipulated the categories between main and secondary characters (Kate Winslet, Catherine Zeta Jones) to ensure quotas.
In an attempt to limit those moves, between 2004 and 2020 the period between the announcement of the nominations and the closing of the vote was reduced to one month (the pandemic later altered the calendar). In any case, the antics and intrigues are still uncontrollable and there are marketing plans that have a bigger budget than an independent film. “A successful campaign for the Oscars can make the difference between income of $5 or 20 million” dollars, the now imprisoned Harvey Weinstein once said…
On the other side, excellent but low-profile showbiz actors like Willem Dafoe, June Squibb, Kenneth Branagh, Brenda Blethyn, Michael Shannon, Joan Allen, Marsha Mason, the Ralph Fiennes and Jennifer Jason Leigh have been nominated, but running in disadvantage. Fortunately for them, winning the Oscar doesn’t always drive racing, quite the opposite. What Robert Redford says, protagonist of several classics and also creator of the prestigious Sundance festival and who barely has an Oscar nomination as an actor and a trophy as a director.