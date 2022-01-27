Eduardo Coudet did not request the signing of Orbelín Pineda

Orbelin Pineda he’s having his first adventure in Europe but it might not be as sweet as he thought. The Mexican midfielder would have the first problem, as it has been revealed that the Manager of Celta de Vigo, Edward Coudet, did not request his signing for the club.

The last club orbelin in Mexican soccer it was Blue Cross. Arranged your arrival Celtic that it was known that his contract with the Machine was going to end but the foreign places ended up being a problem to register the midfielder, who has not been able to make his debut in the team Vigo.

Coudet did not ask Orbelín Pineda

According to information from Marca in Spain, the signing of Orbelin Pineda with the Celtic, it is something that the club decided and not a player who has requested the ‘Chacho‘. Even so, his contract is until 2027, so at some point in the season he should have minutes.

The first game where orbelin entered the summoned was in the Matchday 20 of the Spanish LaLiga when they faced the Osasuna, but had no minutes. They later faced the Seville of ‘tecatito‘ Crown, but neither did the ex of Chivas and of Blue Cross.

For now, Orbelin Pineda will be focused on Mexican team who will play matches of World Cup Qualifying at Octagonal End, and then return to report with the Celtic, which will face the Vallecano Ray 5th February.

Edward Coudet is a technician Celta Vigo since November 2020. In the last campaign he led the club to finish in eighth position and in the current season, they are in twelfth position with seven wins, six draws and nine losses. Orbelin Pineda must add to the attack of the Spanish team.

