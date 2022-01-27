Easy and beautiful hairstyles to renew your style. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Without a doubt, the hairstyle It is a fundamental part of any image, since it has the power to give a complete turn to your style, giving it versatility, elegance, comfort or whatever you want to reflect, ideally complementing your outfit. So that you look impeccable and wonderful, we show you the fashion in easy and beautiful hairstyles to renew your style.

Whether you are going to a gala party, or just to coffee with your girlfriends, even to take your children to school, these new and stylish easy and cute hairstyles will accompany you every step of the way, highlighting your best features and making you look see sensational.

You do not need to cut your hair or dye it to look different, fresh and renewed, if you do not decide to do it, you can achieve it through these styles of hairstyles, which are the favorites of different artists such as Jennifer López, Naomi Watts, Geraldine Bazán, Elsa Pataky and more.

baby braids

A super simple style, which can look casual or very formal, depending on how you combine it, are the famous baby braids or baby braids, which are made one on each side of the head, taking small strands of hair, and braiding them in a simple way.

You can try a single braid, or two, if you decide to do it with a parting in the middle. In addition, you can add accessories such as chains, brooches or diamonds, depending on the occasion.

polished ponytail

Whether with all the hair up, or just half, this hairstyle It is basic for any woman, because it is super simple to make, it goes with everything, and it is very comfortable. Just like the two braids, you can add some accessories to your hairstyle to make it look more interesting.

high ponytail

A easy hairstyle that has caused a sensation and that is ideal to completely rejuvenate and renew your style, is to wear a super high ponytail, and if you add a ribbon or bow, you will add a romantic, tender and at the same time very elegant effect.

This hairstyle is very flattering, since it “stretches” your features and hides wrinkles and other signs of age, making you look more stylized and with a completely clear face.

carefree braid

The comfortable style messy It’s today, that’s why this hairstyle It is ideal to look renewed, with much style, and at the same time, to favor your features, since it hides the signs of age, and softens your features, taking several years off you. Remember that the more casual, the better, with strands out and with a lot of volume, always trying not to fall into the disheveled.

super high bun

Another of the hairstyles star that anyone can do and can contribute elegance, poise, while looking super stylish and comfortable, is the super high bun, which in addition to making you look taller and more stylish, will give you a very flattering and formal style, which you can combine with any outfit. You can leave some strands aside, and look very chic and jovial.

wet effect

East easy hairstyle and stylish has become one of the favorites of women to look very elegant and flirty at formal events, as it achieves a very stylized, formal and flattering effect on the face, which allows you to show off your makeup to the fullest, regardless of whether your hair is short, long or medium.

strategic strands

Part of messy style what’s up fashion and it favors everyone, there is the casual look of locks in any hairstyle you use, whether it is a half ponytail, ponytail, chignon or molote, braids or even loose.

Dare to wear this comfortable, easy and very stylish style, which will help you sharpen your features, hide imperfections and take several years off yourself.

casual style

The relaxed, casual and very comfortable style is fashion, and this year you can reinvent your style by trying out its different modalities, either combining it with another hairstyle, or wearing it in your hair down, which will give your look a wild touch.

It does not matter if you have your hair short or long, for a formal or informal outing, combining it with the perfect outfit, makeup, and above all the attitude, you will manage to look incredible and fascinating without much struggle.

high buns

If in addition to completely renewing your style, you also want to hide the years, this jovial and very cool hairstyle is perfect for you. It is about making two small high buns, either using all your hair divided only by a line in the middle, or, with half hair collected.

East easy hairstyle and pretty it is perfect for casual outings, and even combine it with bohemian dresses, although preferably it is not usually used in more formal or gala events.

