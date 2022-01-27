Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Would Make a Great Shao Khan, Says Mortal Kombat Creator

the creator of Mortal Kombat, Ed Boon, say what Dwayne Johnson would be great Shao kahn in response to the star’s revelation that he is working on a video game movie.

The iconic villain of the fighting game franchise Midway Y NetherRealm He first appeared as the final boss and main antagonist in Mortal Kombat II, in which he summons the new tournament in an effort to claim earth realm in case his warriors win the competition.

Shao Khan is the emperor of the kingdom of Outworld and is known for his frequent desire to conquer all kingdoms with his warriors and his use of black magic and a great hammer.

Immediately after the star revealed that he is working on a secret video game movie, the creator of Mortal Kombat, Ed Boon, headed to Twitter to share his thoughts on Johnson starring in an adaptation of his franchise.

Boon said rock would be a “great” Shao kahn, combining his thoughts with a thumbs-up emoji.

He’d make a great Shao Kahn 👍🏻 https://t.co/1loMziwYoY — Ed Boon (@noobde) January 25, 2022

The restart of Mortal combat 2021 stayed in line with the original game’s story of having the soul-eating sorcerer Shang tsung as the main antagonist of the film.

Although it presented multiple references to the emperor Outworld, including a large statue and wall painting of the character.

After nearly a year went by with no news of a sequel, Mortal Combat 2 was officially confirmed in January with the creator of Moon Knight, Jeremy Slater, writing the script.

the co-writer Greg Russian had previously confirmed that he envisioned the reboot of Mortal Kombat as a trilogy, with a potential sequel that adequately explores it, including the titular tournament.