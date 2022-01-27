Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to star in new movie based on video games

Well-known actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and WWE legend confirmed that he will star in a movie inspired by a video game, although we do not know his name. “The Rock” did not want to reveal the game but assured “Men’s Journal” that it is based on something he has played “for years.”

Asked about his connection to the world of video games and if he plans to appear in another adaptation of this style, the actor replied that he was a big fan of the sports series based on American football called “Madden” (the player died last month and trainer that gave name to the series “and added that” I can not tell you the specific game we are making, but there will be an announcement this year. We will bring one of the biggest and most impressive games to the big screen, one that I have played for years ».

“I’m really excited to give it to fans around the world. Of course we’ll do well for our gamer friends, but we’re going to make a great movie.” The community soon related him to Kratos from God of War because of his physique, but there is no confirmed movie; It could also be an animated production, like Donkey Kong.

It will be his third video game adaptation

“The Rock” has experience in adaptations of video games in the cinema, although the first one he did (2005’s Doom, where he plays Sarge) did not exactly have good reviews. In 2018, he starred in Rampage, which was based on a classic Midway game with big monsters and city destruction; and there if he had a good collection. Although in this case he does not follow the story of a specific video game, Johnson also leads the cast of “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and its sequel “Jumanji: The Next Level”, which replace the Jumanji board with the adventures within a video game. , with its rules and dangers.

Additionally, “The Rock” has voiced a few video games, such as 2006’s “Spy Hunter: Nowhere to Run” and most recently appeared in “Fortnite” during the Season 2 finale.