Dwayne Johnson: what will be the tape that will star in a popular video game? | Movies | The Rock | Black Adam | video games | DC | revtli | ANSWERS

Since some years, Dwayne Johnson He went from being a former wrestler WWE who tried his luck in Hollywood to become one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. Now, he will give life to a famous character from video game in an adaptation from DC. Here are the details of the next film.

It is an antihero of the comics brand that, according to the portal ‘Men’s Journal‘, this has played for years and it will finally be in 2022 that it will see the light. Without further ado, it’s about black adamthe title of which for a long time he has tried not to reveal, but which he was finally able to comment on.

LOOK HERE: “Fast and Furious”: why did Dwayne Johnson call Vin Diesel “manipulator”?

“I can’t tell you what particular game we’re making, but there will be an announcement this year (2021). Let’s bring to the screen one of the biggest and most brutal games, one that I have played for years. I am very excited to present it to fans around the world”, he explained at the time.

A declared fan of the American football Madden saga, La Roca is no stranger to productions linked to the world gamerbecause in addition to being part of blockbusters What “Fast&Furious”, Johnson appeared in the first adaptation of “doom” in 2005 and “rampage” in 2018.

MORE INFORMATION: ‘Habacilar’: Roger del Águila defends a new version of the youth program

When is Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson released?

Just as the long-awaited announcement took time, its release date will not be as long, because it is planned to hit theaters on July 29, 2022. Under the direction of the Catalan Jaume Collet-Serra, the DC character will not take long to show up; for now, a teaser trailer is what it is.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Dwayne Johnson gave a luxurious truck to a Latino fan The well-known American actor surprised a Latino fan by giving him his luxurious truck valued at more than 150 thousand dollars. The young man burst into tears when he found out that the “Rock” had given him the vehicle. (source: TV Peru)