“Duna” and “Don’t Look Up” Among Nominees for Writers Guild Awards – Movies and TV

This Thursday, the Writers Guild of America (Writers Guild of America) announced the nominations for its annual awards for the best screenplays in cinema.

Those accolades are often seen as an accurate barometer for predicting which films will be nominated for and win Oscars in the categories of best original screenplay and best adapted screenplay.

Netflix and Amazon movies aspire to best original screenplay

Nominees for the Writers Guild Award for Best Original Screenplay include productions don’t look upa Netflix black comedy written by Adam McKay and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence; Y Being the Ricardosfrom Amazon, written by Aaron Sorkins and with the performances of Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.

The other nominees in that category are the french chroniclewritten by wes anderson; Licorice Pizzafrom Paul Thomas Anderson; and the drama king richardstarring Will Smith and written by Zach Baylin.

“Duna” and “Love without barriers” go for best adapted screenplay

In the category of best adapted screenplay is the science fiction blockbuster Duneadapted by Denis Villeneuve from the novel of the same name Frank Herbert; the movie of steven spielberg Love without barriersbased on the musical West Side Story; and the movie William of the Bull the alley of lost soulsreleased today in theaters in Paraguay.

Independent drama is also nominated. CODA and the Netflix film Tick, Tick… Boom!.

The Writers Guild Awards will be delivered next March 20.