Duel of divas: which famous Mexican has the most expensive and luxurious mansion

Belinda? Angelica Rivera? Ines Gomez Mont? Who is the famous Mexican who owns the Mansion more expensive? Well, we have to say that the three women we mentioned have very expensive houses, but they do not manage to reach the number one spot. The one that stays with the podium is Thalia.

The interpreter of “Amor a la mexicana” owns a mansion of 14 million dollars given to her by her husband Tommy Motola. One of the best parts of the property is that the main room has a balcony from where you can see the large pool that is in the garden.

Thalía is the famous Mexican with the most expensive mansion

The decoration and ideas that can be seen in the mansion located in Miami arose from teamwork between Thalia and Tommy Mottola. As well as the help of experts on the subject who guided them.

Is Mansion it is linked by huge corridors that are responsible for connecting the main bedrooms and bathrooms. The walls are painted in light colors, which is intended to generate more light and enlarge the rooms, which are accompanied by large windows.

the dressing room of Thalia it is one of the most extravagant and sophisticated environments in the whole place. It has armchairs, mirrors and different furniture to store shoes, clothes and also jewelry. Really surprising!

One of the best parts of the entire mansion and a feature that makes the whole place unique, is the recording studio What does the singer have? When she feels inspired, the Mexican locks herself up there to compose her hit songs.

Salma Hayek’s luxurious mansion ranked #2

In 2007, the Mexican actress Salma Hayek Together with her husband, she bought a luxurious mansion in one of the most exclusive areas of Los Angeles for more than 10 million dollars. Currently, the value of this property is estimated to be around $20 million.

The property is located in one of the most exclusive sectors of Los Angeles, such as Bel Air. The sector is part of the “platinum triangle” that is made up of the neighborhoods of Beverly Hills, Bel Air and Holmby Hills, the areas where many Hollywood artists live. The building has 10 bathrooms, 9 bedrooms and a large garden, while some of the couple’s neighbors are the actors. Renee Zellweger and Jack Nicholson.

The mansion has an area of ​​875 square meters and has a large terrace with a pool from which you can see a wonderful view of the city. Although Salma and her husband have not lived in it for years, they have not yet sold it because it has sentimental value, since it was the actress’s first property thanks to her hard work.

Currently, the house is rented for 11,000 dollars a month, which is equivalent to 220,000 Mexican pesos.

Who completes the top 10?

Find out which famous Mexicans are the ones below the list to Thalia Y Salma Hayek.