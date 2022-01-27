Duel of divas: which famous Mexican has the most expensive and luxurious mansion

Belinda? Angelica Rivera? Ines Gomez Mont? Who is the famous Mexican who owns the Mansion more expensive? Well, we have to say that the three women we mentioned have very expensive houses, but they do not manage to reach the number one spot. The one that stays with the podium is Thalia.

The interpreter of “Amor a la mexicana” owns a mansion of 14 million dollars given to her by her husband Tommy Motola. One of the best parts of the property is that the main room has a balcony from where you can see the large pool that is in the garden.

