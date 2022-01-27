Disney Avoided a Dark Tony Stark Plot in the Marvel Universe

Sometimes, Disney is accused of sweetening stories or tones of the franchises with which it has been done in recent years. There are fears, for example, about what will happen to Dead Pool 3 after the purchase of Fox by the Mickey Mouse company or the inclusion of the shameless Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And, if we look at the turns that occurred when the plot about Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) for iron Man 3 (Shane Black, 2013), these fears are not without foundation.

Both the initial two films starring the millionaire, directed by Jon Favreau (2008, 2010), and the first by Joss Whedon (2012), had established a possible path of great importance for the character that the readers from the comics of Marvel knew very well. We see him putting glasses of Scotch whiskey between his chest and back. In Iron Man 2, throws a party and, very drunk, uses his armor before James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) stops him from continuing and takes it off. And in The Avengers, drinks more before Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

Tony Stark’s alcoholism, outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel Studios

Throughout nine issues of Marvel’s Iron Man comics from 1979, between 120 and 128, written by David Michelinie and Bob Layton and illustrated by John Romita, Jr., Bob Layton and Carmine Infantino, the arc dramatic of “Demon in a Bottle”. An eloquent title because Tony Stark he was dealing with his alcoholism after failures in his armor caused several tragedies and he was, oh, forced to step down as leader of the Avengers. And only his girlfriend, Bethany Cable, helped him overcome and break free from his destructive addiction.

But Disney did not want this darkness to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he took the idea from filmmaker Shane Black (kiss kiss bang bang), turning the tech genius into someone with post-traumatic stress disorder. Although, when Robert Downey Jr. was chosen for the role, there was talk of how suitable he was, with Tony Stark’s alcoholism in mind, because of his own struggle with drug addiction. But the company didn’t have the audacity to allow us to be offered a different conflict for our superhero.

