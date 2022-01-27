Discover the 4 free Xbox Games with Gold games for February, with adventure, strategy and more

The company renews its monthly selection for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users.

With February closer and closer, Xbox has already given some of the news that will accompany its users throughout the next month. On this occasion, we focus exclusively on the proposals of Games with Gold, the Microsoft initiative with which users of xbox live gold Y Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can enjoy up to 4 free games involving the genres of action, adventure and strategy.

If you love solving the different puzzles of graphic adventures, perhaps the name of Broken Sword, a franchise that lands on Xbox services through its fifth installment, Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse. Join the protagonists George Stobbart Y Nico Collard to find out the whereabouts of a stolen work of art and a most threatening conspiracy.

Whether you’re a speedrunner or casual gamer, Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield offers an adventure to control Wallya mysterious character always in movement. Do not stand still and overcome any obstacle by running, jumping, sliding or sprinting through his world.

But if you’re looking for deeper stories, you might like the premise of Hydrophobia. A title that puts us in the shoes of Kate, who will have to defeat some terrorists who have taken control of his floating city. In addition, the delivery has many action dose, since it will take us on a journey in which we can even use the power of water to kill enemies.

But Games with Gold also reserves a space for those who are passionate about strategy tactical, and in this selection of titles has brought Band of Bugs. Playing with an avatar, we can fight against all kinds of insects and even against our own friends in the mode Spider-Hunter, which together builds an adventure fast and accessible for all fans of the genre.

As you can see in the list above these lines, users of xbox live gold Y Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can enjoy such deliveries by Limited time. Also, keep in mind that the titles that reach the Xbox Game Pass ecosystem have yet to be revealed, although we already know the new experiences that have landed on the service to close January in style.

