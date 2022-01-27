Directors Guild nominates Spielberg and Villeneuve

This Thursday, the Directors Guild of America made public the nominations for its annual awards, which seek to reward the best directors of films released in 2021.

These awards are considered one of the most accurate indicators of who will get nominations or win in the category of best director at the Oscars, since the winners of both awards are usually the same.

This year’s nominees in the Best Director category are Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza, Kenneth Brangh for Belfast, Jane Campion for the power of the dog, steven spielberg for Love without barriers Y Denis Villeneuve for Dune.

Of those five films, only Licorice Pizza Y Belfast have not yet been released in Paraguay. the power of the dog was released by Netflix, and Love without barriers Y Dune they went through local cinemas.

Debut Directors

The Directors Guild also announced its nominations for directors who released their first films in 2021.

These include the Mexican filmmaker Tatiana Huezo for Fire night, rebecca hall for Chiaroscuro, Maggie Gyllenhaal for the dark daughter Y Lin-Manuel Miranda for Tick, Tick… Boom!.

Those four films were released by Netflix.

They are also listed as nominees. Michael Sarnoski for Pig Y emma seligman for shiva baby.

The Directors Guild will announce the winners next March 12.