Did Christian Martinoli refer to the case of Paco Villa and Perro Bermúdez?

After the controversy that was generated with the apologies offered Enrique Bermudez Y Paco Villa after the criticism they made during a TUDN program against Santiago Baths and his work in America, Christian Martinoli posted two mysterious tweets.

Through his Twitter profile, the commentator of Aztec TV shared this Thursday morning the phrase “Cool the campaign”which was taken by several of his followers as something that referred to the case of the TUDN analysts.

Hours before that publication, Martinoli shared a thinking face emojia tweet that his followers also related to Enrique Bermudez and Paco VIItosome users even interpreted a supposed arrival of town to the microphones of the Ajusco television station.

What happened to Paco Villa and Enrique Bermúdez?

A few days ago the two communicators of TUDN surprised by using their social networks to publish a excuse directed to the board of Americatowhich as expected generated much controversy.

It should be noted that the messages published by Villa and Perro Bermúdezwhere they recognized that they had made a mistake with their comments during a television program, were very similar.