Diaries of the Covid-19. Day two

Reminders, stories and notes for after the pandemic

Cali, March 23, 2020. 11:32 p.m.

The others

Nine (9) days have passed since they arrived. We have not been able to give them a single hug or a kiss. It’s hard to hold back. Knowing that they are there, isolated in their rooms, while in the rest of the house life more or less goes on despite the restrictions. Of course, in the quarantine zone they have the television, and the connection Wifi It allows them to take university classes online, submit assignments and communicate regularly with their friends. Catalina (22 years old) and Antonia (19 years old), our daughters, enjoy that enthusiastic youthful vitality well oiled by the swarm of friendships that, here and there, via social network platforms and mobile phones, create closeness and ties that we barely reach To understand those of us who just got to Facebook and ignore almost everything about Instagram and Tik Tok.

They are upstairs in the house and we hear their footsteps and voices from down here. Today Rocío told them that they looked like the ghosts of The others (2001), Alejandro Amenabar’s film, with Nicole Kidman as the protagonist.

And of course, we haven’t stopped thinking about the others.

Covid-19 offers us an unsuspected lesson: all the preaching about the formidable and powerful digital economy, networked, virtual, electronic, dot com, suddenly seems disrupted by what -so obvious- we lost sight of. There are those who carry, load and physically bring from one place to another all kinds of objects, people and non-human living entities. There are people who care for, treat and manipulate human and non-human bodies every day. There are those who are in charge of opening, closing and packing merchandise. Neither a digital network nor artificial intelligence nor an expensive robot can do any of this. The great confinement is affecting in the first place those who do physical and bodily labor manipulating things, people and living species. It is affecting in the first place, those who cook and wash. To those who clean and trade. To those who carry merchandise from here to there. To those who transport people. To those who cultivate. To those who assemble machines and start them up. The physical, muscular, gravitational work on which the other jobs are based, the other layers of social production, is revealing itself to us for what it really is: a priority.

Those who still speak of the promises of the telecommuting they forget that obvious: teleworking is possible in those areas of immaterial production. But, clearly, it is absurd when it comes to operating things, people and living entities that require bodily and physical presence.

Much of the physical and neuromuscular work crucial to supporting daily life on this planet cannot be done via remote controls. Food comes from somewhere and is produced by people who care for, grow, process and transport it. Someone is also in charge of producing, carrying and bringing the toilet paper that millions decided to hoard in a fetishistic operation that is difficult to understand. Someone makes the masks and soaps and makes sure the pipes that carry the water to the taps work.

Follow the trail and origin of all the objects and physical resources that surround you at this moment and you will be able to appreciate the extraordinary machinery of the physical and bodily work of billions of people behind it.

Let no one talk to me again, for a while, about the virtual world, digital simulations and hyperreality. I once read in Raymond Williams that bucolic and rural landscapes only appear as such to people who come from outside. For farmworkers there is no such thing as flushes, delicate sunrises, sweeping sunsets. That is the kind of experience that only Icarus lives seeing the world from above. Sisyphus, on the other hand, knows very well that the rock he is dragging is not a simulacrum, not an illusion, not an alternate reality, not an optional narrative among thousands of possible narratives.

Covid-19 and the paralysis of physical work and the economic networks that depend on it are starkly real like the steps of my daughters up there, on the second floor, in their place of confinement. How crudely real today is a person with a fever of 39 or 40 degrees, dry cough and shortness of breath.

connections

In 2014 I decided to write a couple of stories using Prezi as a platform to structure them. It seemed to me that it was possible to do something interesting there. I called them stories beam because of the videobeam and the image cannon that they use presentation software like Prezi, Power Point, Knovio, Emaze, Genialy, among others.

As you know, the human mind makes and builds unsuspected connections from data, information and experiences not necessarily recognized by the narrow focus of consciousness. Today we know that we know more than we consciously know. Our knowledge of things is broader than what wakefulness expresses.

On that occasion, 2014, I created a story 1 called It’s not just any dawn that linked with a piece 2 called Epistelario del Desastre (2014–2019) in which Caterina Cortadoras, the central character of story 1, offered an enigmatic list of images in Prezi that presaged the worst for the human species. The presentation began with two opposing views of the buildings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank under the term “Europain” and “Collapse 17″. And the next image of the epistelary was precisely that of a corona virus, very similar to that of Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2). But then other strange clues are offered that are unraveling from a dream of which, I confess, I had no control or calculation. It was a toy. Like when we stir skeins of colored threads to see what knots end up being.

I had forgotten the matter until I saw the artistic image of SARS-CoV-2, responsible for Covid-19, and I thought:have i seen it before? where the hell?

What absurd connections will my mind have set in motion then?

I do not know.

Although now that I think about it, you don’t have to be a genius to predict this type of “disaster” if, in general, we are dominated by more or less manifest and obvious absurdities from all sides. It’s a bit like predicting storms while being dragged by storms and hurricanes, or predicting tragedies while free falling from two hundred meters.