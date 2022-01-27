Demi Moore and Mila Kunis make fun of what unites them in this spot

Mila Kunis and Demi Moore show how close they are (Ashton Kutcher) in a hilarious AT&T spot for the Super Bowl.

It’s been quite a few years since Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher walked the red carpet together hand in hand, but before becoming the husband of the protagonist of Black Swan good old Ashton starred in another famous marriage with another brilliant Hollywood star: Demi Moore.

Around everything that unites both actresses pivots precisely a fun new spot from AT&T for the Super Bowl.

The announcement, with which AT&T sells the benefits of its 2 and 5 gig fiber service, takes root in the idea that ordinary people are becoming “giga-millionaires” thanks to high-speed internet of the company and is even eclipsing high-carat celebrities.

In the AT&T spot Mila Kunis and Demi Moore attend a high school reunion and both the one and the other take for granted that they will be feted with the title of “Most Outstanding Alumna.” When the name of the winner is about to be revealed, they are both surprised walking onto the stage together, but their astonishment is even greater when the prize falls on Anna Gómez, a completely normal woman who prides herself on being the first “gigamillionaire”. from high school.

If you do not see the embedded video correctly, click here

On stage, Moore declares stupefied before those present that she was unaware of the fact that she had attended the same institute as Kunis.which replicates, for its part, the protagonist of Ghost that both have a lot in common (clearly alluding to Ashton Kutcher).

And it’s not just a bizarre plot twist. Demi Moore and Mila Kunis actually studied at the same institute, the Fairfax High School in Los Angeles. It is, however, a fact that both were apparently unaware of before AT&T brought them together to star in their new spot for the Super Bowl.

“In my first meeting with AT&T we found out that Demi Moore was also a former Fairfax High School student”explains Mila Kunis. “I thought this coincidence would add humor to an already great spot. I then contacted Demi and she was delighted to come on board. Now we are both striving to become ‘giga-millionaires’ », she jokes.

“I never would have thought that being a Fairfax High School alumnus would bring me the unexpected opportunity to work with Mila on such a hilarious commercial”added Demi Moore.

Beyond the spot starring Mila Kunis and Demi Moore, AT&T has also released a second ad in which Sofia Vergara monopolizes all the spotlights. In the spot, Vergara takes part in a family reunion confident that she is going to attract all eyes. However, a relative with the AT&T fiber ends up stealing almost all the prominence from the actress of modern-family.

If you do not see the embedded video correctly, click here

AT&T’s Super Bowl campaign, which also includes a third spot starring businesswoman Barbara Corcoran, bears the agency’s signature BBDO New York.

DATA SHEET

Advertiser: AT&T

Agency: BBDO New York

Director: Jess Coulter

Production Company: O Positive

Chief Marketing & Growth Officer: Kellyn Smith Kenny

SVP Advertising & Creative Services: Valerie Vargas

VP Advertising & Social Media: Marc Burns

AVP Consumer Advertising: Melissa Smith

Advertising Director: Sujei Sierra

Lead Advertising Manager: Aaron Schwartz

Marketing Associate Advertising: Javier Gutierrez

Chief Creative Officer: Matt Miller

EVP Executive Creative Director: David Cuccinello

EVP Executive Creative Director: David Povill

Executive Creative Director: Rick Utzinger

Creative Director: Rob Anton

EVP Group Executive Producer: Julie Collins

Executive Producer: Becky Reagan

Music Executive Producer: Melissa Chester

Senior Integrated Business Manager: Meg Foley

Managing Director: Julien Lemoine

EVP Senior Director: Dion Aralihalli

Direct VP Account: Rebecca Wojcicki

Account Supervisor: Nate Pouley

Account Executive: Bobby Walker

EVP Cost Consultant: Harvey Lewis

SVP Business Marketing: Alicia Dietsch

VP Corporate Brand Marketing: Sandra Howard

AT&T Business PVP: Pat Heeter

AVP Corporate Brand Marketing: John Starkweather

Marketing Communications Director: Andriana Davis

Lead Marketing Manager: Lindsay Ellis

Marketing Manager: Carrie Jenson

President: Rachel Nairn

Chief Creative Officer: Matt Miller

Executive Creative Director: Susan Young

Executive Creative Director: Daniela Vojta

Creative Director: EJ Lee

Creative Director: Joey Monteverde

Creative Director: Joey Castillo

Senior Copywriter: Harley Kane Villena

Senior Designer: Taylor Kline

Mr. Project Manager: Ilene Echavarria

EVP Group Executive Producer: Julie Collins

Producer: Sasha White

Producer: Megan Wattie

Producer: Vince Varga

Managing Director: Kathryn Brown

SVP Senior Director: Sarah Morrison

Account Director: Ashley Chase

Account Supervisor: Tori Reed

Account Executive: Carlyn Fox

Business Affairs: Meg Foley

Chief Marketing & Growth Officer: Kellyn Smith Kenny

SVP Advertising & Creative Services: Valerie Vargas

VP Advertising & Social Media: Marc Burns

AVP Consumer Advertising: Melissa Smith

Advertising Director: Sujei Sierra

Lead Advertising Manager: Aaron Schwartz

Marketing Associate Advertising: Javier Gutierrez

Chief Creative Officer: Abe Garcia

Managing Director: Lonnie Lemon

Group Account Director: Beatrice Sagaria Rossi

Account Director: Mike Marinero

Account Supervisor: Alex Castro

Account Executive: Jessica Ramirez

Creative Director: Juan Camilo Valdivieso-Martinez

Art Creative Director: Carlos Ortega

Mr. Art Director: Daniel Vicente

Executive Producer: John Costlello