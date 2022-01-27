Cybertruck video casts more doubt on its production

Screenshot : Cybertruck Owners Club via YouTube

Folks, Tesla did it. They built a Cybertruck, damn the naysayers. Finally they built a unit that has been revealed in a walkthrough, so we should take a look at it together. And yes, it looks to be even more ridiculous than before.

A video posted on the forum Cybertruck Owners Club (yes, this is the real thing) shows a very close look at the exterior of the alleged prototype. The big highlight? The very long windshield wiper, of course.

images from a drone revealed wiper last month, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk commented on the single, very, very long windshield wiper, saying it wasn’t ideal for him and that he wanted to create a way to store it in the front trunk, calling it “great but complex”.

Screenshot : Cybertruck Owners Club via YouTube

It sounds like Musk wasn’t about to figure out how to make that work, and it’s all the better for it, especially when you consider the fact that sleet or snow could freeze it. I don’t think anyone thinks of “well thought out design” when we talk about a wiper blade of that size.

The rest of the video It shows a person walking around, looking at the back door, wheels, and box of the Cybertruck that doesn’t appear to be ready for production yet.

Screenshot : Cybertruck Owners Club via YouTube

The truck’s wheels are a noticeable change. They are different from the original prototype, which had large plastic wheel covers. In fact, they appear to be the wheels from a Model 3 or Model Y. I’ll give you this, those wheels look better than the cool plastic ones on the original concept.

Another big change is the fact that this Cybertruck doesn’t have door handles, and the previous concept did. So how should we expect to get into the actual Cybertruck?

Well, there is no original audio in the video of the tour, but in the subtitles you can see a person saying that you would touch your phone to enter or use a card on a sensor. Doesn’t seem like a bother at all.

Screenshot : Cybertruck Owners Club via YouTube

This Cybertruck also comes with side mirrors. The original plan was for the truck to ship without them, but pesky government regulations forced them to be added. Okay, you need mirrors, but why, Elon, did you decide to make them look like Shrek’s ears?

Obviously, take all of this with a grain of salt, no matter which side of the Cybertruck argument you’re on. The subtitles indicate that the truck is still a “concept,” so the actual production version could end up being very different. Or, and this is my guess, there will never be a production version.

The Cybertruck, as we all know, was supposed to start shipping to customers sometime this year, but it was delayed until early 2023. They also removed any reference to 2022 from Cybertruck website.

It’s hard to really sum up my feelings towards the Cybertruck, but it looks like one of the subtitles is as good as anyone could hope for.

“Tell Elon he’s doing too much.”

You can see the full video here: