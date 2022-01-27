Cruz Azul Femenil defeated FC Juárez and is excited about the top of the standings

With a great goal from Ana Gaby Lozada, the sky-blue team added three by three and climbed up the Liga MX Femenil table, right at the start of matchday 4 of the competition.

Cruz Azul Femenil was the team that opened day 4 of the Liga MX Femenil Clausura 2022 tournament. The light blue received their peers from FC Juárez on field 3 of La Noria, this Thursday, January 27, starting at 12:00. And the only goal they had was to return to the path of victory, after the stumble against Querétaro a week ago.

And they got it. The team led by Carlos Roberto Pérez added its second victory in four games this semester, as they defeated the Bravas 1-0with the only goal from Ana Gabriela Lozada in the 38th minute of the match, with a header after a cross from Daniela Auza and with an exquisite definition.

The light blue ones were much more incisive than Juárez, but the level of Diana García in the rival goal prevented Cruz Azul Femenil from expanding the score. They tried until the end, but no ball could give the Machine a bigger victory. Ana Gaby was by far the best of the match, with each of her attempts.

Nowadays, The women’s cement branch is second in the Liga MX standings with 7 points, tied with the leaders Chivas de Guadalajara. However, there are still eight games to play on matchday 4, which will be held in full between today and tomorrow at 7:00 p.m.

Date 5 will begin on Sunday, January 30 and Cruz Azul Femenil will return to the courts on Monday 31 when they visit the Akron stadium to face the Sacred Flock, from 7:00 p.m. Fox Sports and Chivas TV will televise the next game of the Celestes.