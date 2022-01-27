Cruz Azul busts Pol Fernández for going to Boca Juniors

After weeks of rumours, Boca Juniors finally approached Blue Cross to sign up Pol Fernandez. The Mexican team had the Argentine for Clausura 2022, however, this market caught them on the curve and the midfielder will play for Xeneize In the next weeks. East movement did not please Víctor Velázquez at all,

President of the Administrative Council of the Cooperative, who assured that what the player did was not ethical.

“Pol’s thing was not ethical, by all means we found out that he had already signed with another team when he still had a contract, he leaves us with a bad taste in our mouths. Recently, Pol declared, I have already made them champions who consider themselves well served. I think that statement was in very bad taste,” he said in an interview with W Sports.

Velazquez talked about the mysterious journey that Fernandez made to Argentina, which helped him to arrange all the details with Boca Juniors. Despite the annoyance, the manager assured that it is best to let him go, since he is not comfortable.

“Pol approached the coaching staff to request special permission, we found out from the Argentine media. Land there were 6 months left, but if there is a player who is not comfortable, it is better to say until herei“.

Finally, the president of Cruz Azul assured that they have already reached an agreement with the Argentine team so that Fernández leaves the celestial institution: “We are on good terms, the payment dates for Boca Juniors by Pol Fernández are already established”.

????Víctor Velázquez, president of the board of directors of Cruz Azul, in @sportsWRADIO about Pol Fernández: “We have reached good terms with Boca. We are closing the contracts, the payment dates are already established.” – César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) January 26, 2022

The Machine tried a Pol-Pavón exchange with Boca

Blue Cross tried to exchange Pol Fernández for Cristian Pavón to strengthen the lead, however, they decided it was better to keep the midfielder and make an offer of 3.5 million dollars to the Argentine team.

Finally things went wrong and they will lose, one way or another, Pol Fernández, that he will live one more stage with Boca Juniors, a team he has been part of in the 11/12, 12/13, 19/20 and 2020 campaigns (the latter only played one game).