Craig Harrington apologizes for insulting Rayadas players

Through social networks, the coach of America promised the fans not to repeat the actions of day 3.

Craig Harringtontechnical director of women’s america, issued a public apology Wednesday after he was banned for three games for hurling a series of insults at the players of Monterey in the duel last Monday. Through his Twitter account, the azulcrema strategist said that he will no longer use certain words.

“I made a promise that I will definitely remove some words from my vocabulary from now on. Nobody likes to be disrespected and nobody should be offended in any way, ”she shared through a video.

Similarly, Craig Harrington He offered an apology to his rivals, his players and the fans of Mexican soccer, as he said that he was aware that they are situations that they cannot afford in soccer and in life.

A message for the great fans 👋🏻🙏🏻

“Hello everyone, I just want to continue with what happened on Monday afternoon and sincerely apologize to our opponents, the fans and my own players for the language I used. It is totally unacceptable, it has no place in sport and in society,” said the coach of America.

“Again, for that reason, I am very sorry. Going forward, I must improve and I will be better for the great club I represent.” Craig Harington.

This Tuesday, the Disciplinary Commission decided to leave him out for three games, in addition to the fact that the club also issued a statement making it clear that they would sanction him internally.