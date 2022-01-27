Coronavirus: the “spree” of celebrities in Australia that infuriates citizens who have been stranded abroad by the pandemic

3 April 2021

image source, ZAC EFRON/INSTAGRAM Caption, Zac Efron was one of the first Hollywood stars to make Australia his home during the pandemic.

It all started with the arrival of actor Zac Efron. Mark Wahlberg followed, then Matt Damon and dozens of other celebrities who have made Australia their home during the pandemic.

More recently, Julia Roberts arrived. He plans to film a movie with George Clooney later this year, Ticket to Paradise.

In the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, it seems that half of Hollywood has moved to that country whom they see as a place goiheicon coronavirus free.

Life is good as the virus has been largely eliminated: people are freely enjoying the beaches, bars and night clubs.

Also many actors have come to work, as the Australian government has attracted large productions, such as the upcoming film Thor, through tax incentives.

It is because of that the celebrities are seen on the streets, particularly in sydney: Idris Elba was seen on stage at a concert; Natalie Portman shopping in Bondi; Chris Pratt partying in a hotel; and Zack Efron having lunch at a Korean barbecue restaurant in Chinatown.

The visiting list also includes Awkwafina, Ed Sheeran, Jane Seymour, Melissa McCarthy, Michelle Ye, Paul Mescal, Rita Ora, Ron Howard, Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson, Tilda Swinton and Tom Hanks.

Then there are the Australian stars who have come home: Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Kylie and Danni Minogue, Rose Byrne, Isla Fisher and her husband, Sacha Baron Cohen.

“They call it Aussiewood,” a local entertainment reporter told the BBC.

But not everyone is happy with the presence of celebrities.

A year after Australia closed its borders, still there are at least 40,000 Australians stranded abroad.

Many say they have been prevented from returning home. One group has filed a human rights lawsuit with the United Nations.

“No other country has prevented its citizens from returning in this way,” says Sabrina Tiasha, who arrived home from the UK last month.

Why is this happening?

Australia’s border restrictions have taken away many citizens’ right to fly home.

Last year, the government imposed a “travel limit” for international arrivals, with the aim of reducing the risk of coronavirus outbreaks.

That implies that flights to Australia, in many cases, are reduced to just 40 passengers. The cap has increased ticket costs and prompted airlines to prioritize first-class seats.

For example, flights from the UK to Australia they can cost between $2,300 and $11,400, which forces many to dip into their savings and even their pension funds.

There is also the hotel fee for mandatory quarantine when they arrive: $2,300 per person.

image source, SABRINA TIASHA/ FACEBOOK Caption, Passengers have shown that commercial flights to Australia are almost empty.

It is rare to find an airfare like the ones that existed before the pandemic. And even people who get a ticket can be left without traveling if the flight is overbooked.

“This is what I can tell you conclusively after six months: There is no system,” says Tiasha. “There’s no way you can really figure out what’s going to happen or schedule a flight.”

The government says it has organized more than 100 repatriation flights, including 20 this year.

But with tens of thousands of Australians still unable to return home, anger over lack of support has increased of the government.

They cry out for help

More than a dozen citizens stranded abroad told the BBC they have received little help from Australian authorities.

Margaret and David Sparks, a couple in their 70s who were on holiday in the UK when the pandemic struck, were trapped for almost a year.

“People are so stressed and scared that they pay any amount to get home. But as pensioners, we really have to think about the cost a lot,” Sparks told the BBC earlier this year.

They had three flight cancellations before finding a repatriation flight last month.

image source, JOHN AND MARGARET SPARKS Caption, John and Margaret Sparks spent more than a year in the UK, unable to return to Australia.

In Facebook groups, stranded Australians are advising one another to keep their bags packed. The lucky ones give details of how they overcame obstacles to get home.

“Keep your phone on all night to receive calls at any time, in case a last minute flight comes up,” wrote one.

Hundreds have asked for help. They want to go home for desperate reasons: to care for sick or dying relatives; because they have lost their job or home; or because the cost of being separated from loved ones has become overwhelming.

rights debate

Some believe that the government’s policy violates their human rights.

International law dictates that citizens they have the right to return to their country. It is a principle most frequently invoked in refugee cases.

A group called Stranded Australians Abroad has filed a petition to the UN Human Rights Committee asking for your intervention.

But experts warn that not much can be done without a similar guarantee in Australian law.

image source, CHRIS HEMSWORTH/INSTAGRAM Caption, Actors like Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba and Matt Damon have been seen at parties in Australia.

Professor Ben Saul of the University of Sydney says an extreme case, such as “an Australian ending up destitute”, could show that limiting travelers is unnecessarily punitive.

Other experts say ongoing family separations could violate the rights of the little boys.

Saul believes that Australia could pass a law to make things fairer, such as airlines prioritizing access for vulnerable citizens.

Meanwhile, the government maintains that the price of returning home depends on the airlines.

“[Nuestra] top priority right now is helping Australians abroad,” a Foreign Office spokeswoman told the BBC, adding that had helped more than 39,000 citizens to return since the pandemic began.

“Different treatment for the rich”

However, critics argue that the government has adopted more flexible policies for celebrities.

The government halved the traveler limit in January, citing the threat of the UK variant. but days later allowed entry to more than 1,700 tennis players, support staff and othertos persons linkedtos to the Australian Open.

“They prioritized a tennis tournament over their own citizens,” says Tiasha.

image source, Reuters Caption, Travelers must quarantine in a hotel, something that celebrities have avoided with special permits.

Other controversies have arisen. Quarantine in a hotel is a requirement for everyone, but many stars have received exemptions.

Julia Roberts and Ed Sheeran spent the quarantine in a luxurious ranch on the outskirts of Sydney. Damon, Kidman and Dannii Minogue have also been approved for private quarantine.

“Celebrities are in their private mansions,” says Andrew Hornery, a reporter for the Sydney Morning Herald. “It’s a very different scenario than being crammed into a four-star hotel overlooking a freeway.”

British billionaire Lord Sugar flew first class last July to film a television show. It was a great experience, he tweeted, having only flown by private jet before.

That same week, there were reports of Australians camping at Heathrow airport, London, after being kicked off flights.

image source, NATALIE PORTMAN/INSTAGRAM Caption, Actress Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millipied, enjoyed the Blue Mountains west of Sydney.

A woman posted a photo of her children sleeping on the floor of the terminal; they had nowhere else to go, he said in the post that went viral. Later he got a flight home.

“There is 100% different treatment for the rich or famous compared to ordinary people,” says Kanisha Batty, an Australian who was granted a UK visa extension.

He had joked that deportation might be his fastest way home.

Damien Eisenach, who is stranded in Peru, agrees that it looks like “a two-tier system”.

“There’s a lot of support for tennis players and celebrities, and zero support for people on the other side,” he says.